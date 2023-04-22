Home » Environmental protection – Habeck wants to accelerate wind power expansion with incentives for citizens




Berlin (German news agency) – Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) advocates involving people more in the expansion of renewable energies. He told the TV channels RTL and ntv: “If people benefit from it locally, because the companies produce more cheaply, because the added value remains in the municipality, because the municipalities get money, because the citizens may get cheaper tariffs, then the whole thing will fly too.”

The Vice-Chancellor went on to say: “In the past, in addition to the lack of commitment, a mistake was made that nothing was actually given back to the people.” However, Habeck sees a rethink. “Even countries that have previously had difficulties in approving wind turbines see the economic advantages for their economy and also for their citizens.”

