Environmental protection – Klingbeil wants more funding for the heat transition

Berlin (German news agency) – Unlike Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), SPD leader Lars Klingbeil sees sufficient scope for financing the heat transition. “There is money there, via the climate transformation fund,” said Klingbeil of the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday edition) with a view to the social differentiation demanded by the SPD when promoting the exchange of heating.

“We have not yet exhausted the 200 billion euros from the economic stabilization fund to deal with the energy crisis,” said the SPD chairman. He would like to use this money for a cheap industrial electricity price. “We have to support our industry so that it doesn’t get lost between China and the USA,” said Klingbeil. At the same time, he called on the traffic light to unite on the subject of the Building Energy Act. “The heating law is a traffic light law. We will now improve it again together. A government that constantly misses each other will not be successful,” warned the SPD chairman. The traffic light wants climate neutrality by 2045. “We will be measured by that. And that’s why we are making this law. But we will do it in such a way that everyone is involved,” said Klingbeil.

