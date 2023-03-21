.

Berlin (German news agency) – The so-called “Last Generation” is apparently planning to found a party. This emerges from conversations between leading members of the movement at networking meetings with climate activists from other countries, reports the “Welt” (Tuesday edition).

At one of these meetings, a person responsible for finances at the “Last Generation” said: “Now we are trying to create a political party that will not be called the ‘Last Generation Party’ but something else.” The reason: parties are very well placed under German law. With the founding, the activists apparently hope to be able to generate and manage donations even more effectively. The activist group did not answer questions from the “world” about when the new party would be founded and what name it should bear.

The “last generation” is currently busy professionalizing itself. In order to be able to better manage the money received in the future, members have already founded a non-profit organization and an association. The GmbH bears the name “Climate and environmental education for the preservation of life-saving ecosystems, a non-profit GmbH” and is based in Hamburg. According to its own transparency report, which “Last Generation” published in January, the group received 900,000 euros in donations last year.

Around a third came from direct transfers, a third from collective donations and from crowdfunding websites. There are also donations from a US foundation, which the activists do not specify.

