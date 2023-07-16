Environmental protection – Municipalities demand anchoring of climate adaptation in the Basic Law

Edition of the Basic Law in a library (archive) dts

Berlin (German news agency) – The municipalities in Germany are calling for protection against the consequences of extreme weather events to be included in the constitution. In view of the billions in costs to be expected, the so-called adaptation to climate change must “in future be anchored as a real joint task in Article 91a GG,” said the chief executive of the Association of Towns and Municipalities, Gerd Landsberg, of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”.

The federal government should then make money available to the municipalities for adaptation measures. Such joint tasks are regulated in Article 91a of the Basic Law. Coastal protection is currently one of them. The Federal Cabinet has just passed a nationwide Climate Adaptation Act.

In the future, the districts will also have to develop so-called climate adaptation concepts. Landsberg warned that, in addition to realistic goals, there should also be “adequate funding” for planning and implementation. And a sustainable program of action is needed. “This is a process that will take many years,” Landsberg continued.

