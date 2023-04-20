Environmental protection – owners’ association criticizes building energy law

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The owners’ association Haus und Grund has sharply criticized the cabinet decision on the Building Energy Act (GEG). “The law only reveals problems and offers hardly any solutions,” said Corinna Kodim, managing director of the energy association of the “Bild” (Friday edition).

The federal government agreed on Wednesday that every new heating system from 2024 should be operated with 65 percent renewable energies. The installation of pure gas or oil heating would only be possible in exceptional cases. Now that many network operators have decided to set up district heating networks, Kodim wonders what the consequences will be for buyers of heat pumps. “Connection pressures are then possible,” warned Kodim. “You should ask people what technology they want to switch to.” Apparently, Habeck wants to make it difficult for all energies apart from the heat pump. According to Kodim, the refrigerant ban should also cause problems. Fluorinated gases (F-gases) can currently still be used in heat pumps. The EU is currently discussing a partial ban to reduce CO2 emissions in areas with alternatives. F-Gases are less combustible and can therefore also be installed in the interior. “Most heat pumps are operated with F-gases. That will no longer be possible with the ban,” said Kodim. Other refrigerants are flammable and the heat pumps have to go outside. “That, in turn, is hardly possible, especially in urban areas because of noise protection.” Exceptions to the conversion obligation apply “for owners of residential buildings with no more than six apartments who live in the building themselves and are older than 80 years”. “If you’re over 80, you don’t have to deal with the law,” said Robert Habeck of “Bild”. “Wrong,” said Kodim: “If the owners renew the heating together and someone is under 80 and someone is over 80, the law also applies to those over 80.”

