Home » Environmental protection – Rehlinger accuses Union of populism against climate protection
Business

Environmental protection – Rehlinger accuses Union of populism against climate protection

by admin
Environmental protection – Rehlinger accuses Union of populism against climate protection

.

Saarbrücken (German news agency) – Saarland’s Prime Minister Anke Rehlinger (SPD) accused the CDU and CSU of dangerous populism in the debate about the planned regulations before the first reading of the Building Energy Act in the Bundestag. “I accuse the Union of sacrificing acceptance for more climate protection on the altar of populism. That is negligent and dangerous for our democracy,” said Rehlinger of the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday edition).

“Unfortunately, the federal government completely failed in terms of communication with the heating law, also due to weaknesses in content. Chaotic communication is by no means a reason to vote for right-wing extremists, but trust in politics increases through clean and clearly communicated government action,” said die prime minister. The heating law is turned upside down. “Priority should be given to systematic solutions, for example through municipal heat planning. It makes sense to first target a supply for an entire community or a street and only then to commit each individual,” said Rehlinger. “Social security remains crucial: the conversion should not overwhelm anyone financially or in terms of time,” said the SPD politician.

HOME PAGE

See also  After Texas shooting: US arms lobby holds annual convention and invites Trump | Reporter's Column News | Al Jazeera

You may also like

Vodafone and CK Hutchison form the largest UK...

3699 yuan! First sale of iQOO Neo8 Pro...

Hot spots – tens of thousands of Swiss...

In Milan, the residents of Forrest in Town...

Migration: State aid for 40 percent of foreign...

DemoDay: here are the eight startups that anticipate...

Environmental protection – CDU wants to see concrete...

Berlusconi funeral, snipers on the roofs. Mattarella last...

“Diablo 4” in the test: why the new...

Coca Cola, storm for participation in the Green&Blue...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy