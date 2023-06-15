Environmental protection – Rehlinger accuses Union of populism against climate protection

.

Saarbrücken (German news agency) – Saarland’s Prime Minister Anke Rehlinger (SPD) accused the CDU and CSU of dangerous populism in the debate about the planned regulations before the first reading of the Building Energy Act in the Bundestag. “I accuse the Union of sacrificing acceptance for more climate protection on the altar of populism. That is negligent and dangerous for our democracy,” said Rehlinger of the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday edition).

“Unfortunately, the federal government completely failed in terms of communication with the heating law, also due to weaknesses in content. Chaotic communication is by no means a reason to vote for right-wing extremists, but trust in politics increases through clean and clearly communicated government action,” said die prime minister. The heating law is turned upside down. “Priority should be given to systematic solutions, for example through municipal heat planning. It makes sense to first target a supply for an entire community or a street and only then to commit each individual,” said Rehlinger. “Social security remains crucial: the conversion should not overwhelm anyone financially or in terms of time,” said the SPD politician.

HOME PAGE