.

Berlin (German news agency) – Climate activists of the “last generation” have founded a non-profit limited company. In this way, the activists want to be able to issue donation receipts in the future.

This is reported by “Welt am Sonntag” with reference to an internal chat group. The non-profit company, which is to manage the donations of the “last generation” in the future, bears the name “Climate and environmental education for the preservation of life-saving ecosystems non-profit GmbH” and is based in Hamburg, it said. According to the report, it was founded in July last year. Parallel to the founding of the non-profit company, an association of the same name was also founded, which provides the 25,000 euros initial contribution and is also the sole shareholder of the gGmbH, as the “Welt am Sonntag” reports. According to its own transparency report, which the “Last Generation” published in January, the group received 900,000 euros in donations last year. Around a third came from direct transfers, a third from collective donations and from crowdfunding websites.

HOME PAGE