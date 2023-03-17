Home Business Environmental protection – the Greens want to phase out coal in the East by 2030
Berlin (dts news agency) – In view of Germany’s weak climate balance, the Greens now want to bring forward the phase-out of coal throughout Germany to 2030. This is a “necessary step to achieve the climate goals,” says a draft resolution for the parliamentary group retreat of the Greens in the Bundestag next week in Weimar, about which the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (Saturday edition) reports.

According to the will of the parliamentary group, as in the west, the lignite mining areas in east Germany should also be shut down eight years earlier than initially planned. Despite great efforts, Germany is not yet on the 1.5 degree path, the Greens warn in the eight-page paper on the transformation of the economy. “Coal, oil and fossil gas have no place in a climate-neutral country,” it continues. Lignite in particular is “extremely harmful to the climate,” according to the decision. The SPD and FDP are critical of the plans. In its coalition agreement, the traffic light coalition had so far only formulated that “ideally” by 2030, coal would be phased out throughout the country. In autumn, the federal government, North Rhine-Westphalia and RWE had already agreed on an early exit by 2030 in the west. The group calls for a similar approach in the east. “We want security and prospects for the people in the East German coal regions,” said parliamentary group leader Katharina Dröge of the SZ. A “foresighted policy that shapes the structural change” is needed. In order to help the affected regions in Lusatia, for example, with the conversion, the Greens want to bring forward parts of the billions in aid agreed for the coal phase-out and thus settle more companies. The construction of smaller gas-fired power plants, which can later be converted to hydrogen, should also help with structural change.

