.

Berlin (German news agency) – President of the Central Association of German Crafts, Jörg Dittrich, considers the federal government’s envisaged ban on the installation of new gas heating systems from 2024 to be unrealistic because hundreds of thousands of heat pumps were missing to replace them. “Craftsmen are pragmatic, so in principle I have nothing against ambitious goals. However, you have to be realistic,” said Dittrich to the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Saturday edition).

“Last year, 250,000 heat pumps were installed. Even if we doubled this number, that would not be enough to compensate for the 600,000 gas heating systems installed in the same period,” Dittrich continues. “Simply because the companies don’t have this number of heat pumps.” The president of the trade association called for a “bureaucracy moratorium” to accelerate the energy and heating transition. “Without a bureaucracy moratorium on the expansion of green electricity generation and lines, we will never get the energy transition going at the pace that politicians envisage,” said Dittrich. “Craftsmen should install solar systems or heat pumps and not have to worry about filling out forms.” Dittrich said he had the feeling that Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economics Minister Robert Habeck understood that. “The question now is whether this will also be implemented.”

HOME PAGE