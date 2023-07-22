Environmentally friendly fashion – will we soon be wearing fashion made from orange peel and coffee grounds? – News

Contents

Polyester and nylon harm soils and seas. A Swiss company declares war on them, with millions of Hugo Boss.

What is the problem? Clothes have to be fashionable – and cheap. Then consumers grab it on a large scale. Fast fashion only works thanks to polyester and nylon, i.e. synthetic fibers made from petroleum. They are found in most clothes, they are cheap, comfortable and readily available. And harmful: With every wash cycle of clothes made of synthetic fibers, microplastics get into the environment. A study by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation warns that by 2050 there could be more plastic than fish in the world‘s oceans. The Swiss company HeiQ produces a cellulose yarn to replace polyester and nylon.

Caption: Environmental problem: mountains of waste from fast fashion in Ghana. SRF

What is revolutionary about the cellulose fiber? It is biodegradable, unlike nylon and polyester fibres, which survive in nature and do not degrade. The cellulose fiber is made from materials that can be recycled. It is made without toxic chemicals. And yet it is – at least that’s what the manufacturer promises – resilient. However, HeiQ is not the only company researching alternative fibers. Others are working on fibers made from hemp or bamboo, for example.

How does this fiber work – what is it made of? Cellulosic fibers can be made from recycled fabrics or from the cellulose from food waste, such as orange peel or coffee grounds. These are sufficiently available; but it needs companies that process them. In order not to be completely dependent on partner companies, HeiQ is currently trying to produce cellulose itself in the company’s own laboratory.

Legend: The cellulose yarn is intended to replace polyester fibers. SRF

Why is it sustainable? Cellulose fibers bring the greatest benefit when they replace harmful polyester fibers. Polyester and nylon make up the lion’s share of clothing production today, around 60 to 70 percent. Cotton and wool are also alternatives, but this requires a lot of water and agricultural land for cultivation or for livestock. Cotton and wool are therefore in competition with food production.

Is this just a luxury product? Currently yes. Hugo Boss has produced a polo shirt from HeiQ cellulose yarn, it costs over 200 francs. The price will only drop if HeiQ can expand production and achieve economies of scale. To do this, the company relies on major fashion manufacturers to buy the yarn from it or to sign a purchase commitment. There is currently a contract with Hugo Boss, and the German group has invested a good 10 million francs in HeiQ. The textile conglomerate MAS from Sri Lanka has invested a further 2.5 million, including a purchase obligation for the next five years. MAS produces for Nike and Victoria’s Secret, among others. There is also a distribution contract with the American The Lycra Company.

Legend: A first pilot collection with clothes made of cellulose has appeared. SRF

Why does sustainability have a difficult time in fashion? A number of manufacturers, including Inditex (Zara), have sustainability goals, but the topic is receiving more and more attention. But in the end, consumers decide what they buy. And many look primarily at the price. Recycling is still in its infancy: According to HeiQ, only one percent of textile waste is currently recycled into new clothes. When it comes to paper, it’s 87 percent.