The electricity supplier Eon publishes its latest annual report. This also includes the salary of the board of directors. This has been raised since January 1, 2022. CEO Birnbaum received around 1 million more salary, including royalties and performance bonuses even almost 1.7 million. The other board members also benefited. They got around 800,000 euros more.

Striking: Salaries were all increased from 2021 to 2022.

That’s how much the Eon boss earns

The report states that the Supervisory Board has decided “to adjust the target direct remuneration of the CEO to EUR 5.375 million and that of the ordinary members of the Management Board to EUR 2.82 million with effect from January 1, 2022.” The CEO will thus receive 22 percent more salary, compared to 4.390 million in 2021. If bonuses and performance tranches are added, the total at Birnbaum increases to around 6 million euros.

The other members of the Executive Board received 2.2 million euros in 2021, so their target direct remuneration increased by 28 percent.

After all, the sum is capped. According to the report, CEO Birnbaum’s total remuneration is at 10 million euros, while other board members are already at 5.5 million euros.

This is how the Supervisory Board justifies the salary

The reason given by the Supervisory Board is, among other things, that the last adjustment took place more than ten years ago. “Such a long period of constant remuneration is unusual in the market.” It is usual “to adjust the remuneration of the board of directors at regular and much shorter intervals based on various factors such as the development of the company and the remuneration of employees as well as developments in the market.”

Eon’s balance sheet in general

In general, the year did not go quite as well for the electricity supplier as compared to the previous year. For the current year, the Executive Board expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of 7.8 billion to 8 billion euros. Declining income from nuclear energy is to be compensated for with activities from the core business, i.e. the operation of the distribution grids and energy sales. In 2022, based on final figures, almost 8.1 billion came together.

As in the previous year, Eon expects adjusted net income to be between EUR 2.3 billion and EUR 2.5 billion, after climbing to EUR 2.7 billion in 2022. The Management Board confirmed the dividend proposal for 2022 of 51 cents per share.

