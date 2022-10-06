Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time →[download link]

IT House News on October 6th, from October 5th,apple App Store pricing increases in several countries and in all regions using the euro currency. In response, Epic Games CEO Tim S, who is embroiled in a legal battle with Appleweeney said,Apple has no reason to do this。

In a statement, Sweeney likened Apple to landlords who have nowhere to go because there is no alternative App Store available to developers.

Imagine if landlords tell their small business tenants they have to raise prices and have no say or nowhere to go. That’s what Apple does to developers, for no other reason than to increase Apple’s profits. They unilaterally raise prices for developers in multiple countries without any reason. Developers have no choice but to comply, as the App Store is their only way to reach over a billion iOS users.

Apple first announced price increases last month,Give developers about three weeks’ notice. App Store pricing is tiered, and what Apple does is raise the cost of all pre-set tiers. For example, the lowest tier of 0.99 euros has jumped to 1.19 euros, while the highest tier has risen from 999 euros to 1199 euros. The full pricing tiers are listed on Apple’s website.

IT House understands that, in addition to regions using the euro currency,Apple also increased pricing in Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, Vietnam。

Foreign media MacRumors pointed out that developers in the euro area can reduce App Store pricing or pass on higher costs to consumers, but as Sweeney pointed out,To make apps available to users on the iPhone and iPad, developers must use the Apple App Store。

Epic Games and Apple are currently engaged in a long-running legal battle over App Store policies. Sweeney and his company deliberately violated App Store rules and then filed a lawsuit against Apple, hoping a court would order Apple to allow third-party app stores to operate on iOS devices.

The lawsuit didn’t work in Epic Games’ favor, and Apple wasn’t required to support other app stores. The two companies are currently undergoing a lengthy appeal process, and Apple is also facing legislation in multiple countries that could eventually require it to make some changes to allow sideloading.

