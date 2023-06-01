“Epp and Ecr do not have a majority. The League is there, but via Von der Leyen”

“We have initiated an involvement of the grassroots and the ruling class, in order to identify where the ideas of the League can be expressed more freely”

What will Matteo Salvini do in the European elections? How does the Northern League intend to position itself after the affirmations of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport that the united centre-right wins in Italy but also in Europe? Affaritaliani.it addressed these crucial questions to Marco Campomenosihead of the Lega delegation to the European Parliament.

THE INTERVIEW

How is the League organizing itself in view of the 2024 European elections?

“In recent years, the League, the largest Italian party in the European Parliament, has constantly monitored all the most important dossiers discussed and approved by the EU institutions: this allows us to work an electoral campaign in which the coherence shown will be highlighted from day one in and out of the classroom, in strong opposition and in the negative vote on a long series of follies from Brussels, starting with those affecting agri-food, Made in Italy, our know-how and the capacity of our continent in the last federal council of the League, Matteo Salvini recalled that on his part there will be a willingness to involve important personalities so that the lists of the League are competitive and contribute to electing capable and aware MEPs of the delicate and fundamental role that Unfortunately, the Brussels institutions have taken on the lives of working families and businesses. We have always been at the forefront of defending the interests of Italians: not everyone can say the same”.

Will you stay in the ID group or are there other hypotheses under study?

“Unlike others, the League is a true party that can count on organs, congresses, militants, sections, constant discussions. We have started involving the rank and file and the ruling class, in order to identify where ideas of the League can be expressed more freely. For our part, we strongly believe that the ID group has played a fundamental role in recent years and that it can still develop potential that is still partly untapped. We are working to make the group grow, with the increase of number of parties that are part of it and together with the League will have government positions.The polls show the growth of our historical allies of the FPÖ in Austria, but also the Vlaams Belang in Belgium, led by the excellent Tom Van Grieken, the first party in Flanders since at least three years, not to mention the Rassemblement National of Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella, the first party in France, ready to go into government, inheriting years of Macron-branded disasters. In the League we are constantly confronted, and today we are absolutely convinced of the path we have started, there are no plausible alternatives. On the contrary: the League, which is not only a protest party but also a governing party at local, regional and national level, will also be able to help its European allies to face a path similar to its own, to govern everywhere in Europe: it is only a question of time, the citizens are clearly giving this signal”.

