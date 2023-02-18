Ukraine, EPP cancels Naples summit after Berlusconi’s words

“Following Silvio Berlusconi’s remarks on Ukraine we have decided to cancel our study days in Naples. Support for Ukraine is not optional”. Thus the group leader of the European Populars Manfred Weber via Twitter. “Antonio Tajani and Forza Italia have our support and we continue the collaboration with the Italian government on EU issues”, adds Weber.

The meeting of the Popolari in Naples was scheduled for June and, according to sources inside the EPP, the participation of Berlusconi, the president of the EU Commission was expected Ursula von der Leyen and the president of the Eurochamber Roberta Metsola. After the former prime minister’s words on Ukraine, however, a large group of people’s MEPs, mainly from Eastern Europe, let Weber know that they did not like the meeting with Berlusconi, the EPP explained. Dai Popolari underline, however, that the trust in Forza Italia and in Antonio Tajani remains intact.

They are Twitter the deputy prime minister and foreign minister Antonio Tajani replying to the decision of the EPP to cancel the Naples summit after the knight’s words about Volodymyr Zelensky he declared: “Berlusconi is Forza Italia. Forza Italia is Berlusconi. I therefore do not agree with the decision to postpone the meeting in Naples. Also because Berlusconi and Forza Italia have always voted like the EPP on Ukraine as evidenced by the acts of the EP”.

Silvio Berlusconi in turn on Facebook writes: “With the world on the brink of a nuclear war between Russia and NATO countries, I am being criticized because I am asking that together with the support for Ukraine, which has always been shared and voted for by Forza Italia, a table is opened immediately to arrive at peace. This is a duty for a party like the EPP”.

It confirms perfectly what was written by Affaritaliani.itthere is a Berlusconi problem, the Berlusconi “variable” which risks opening internal and international fronts for the government and which embarrasses Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, in whom it is no coincidence that the EPP confirms its utmost confidence.

