Home Business Equal Pay Day: Wage gap – Ferda Ataman for tightening of the law
Business

Equal Pay Day: Wage gap – Ferda Ataman for tightening of the law

by admin
Equal Pay Day: Wage gap – Ferda Ataman for tightening of the law

Equal Pay Day
Wage gap – Ferda Ataman for tightening the law

Ferda Ataman calls for a reform of the Pay Transparency Act. photo

© Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

“Germany cannot afford to continue to pay women less in the 21st century,” says the anti-discrimination officer and calls for existing injustices to be eliminated.

The Federal Anti-Discrimination Commissioner, Ferda Ataman, complained about the wage inequality between women and men in Germany on the occasion of Equal Pay Day this Tuesday. She calls for a reform of the Pay Transparency Act. “Although we have a pay transparency law, it is still difficult for many women to specifically prove pay inequality,” Ataman told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland”.

“The right to information in the Pay Transparency Act only applies to larger companies with 200 or more employees – and there are too many loopholes.” So it doesn’t make sense why women in a small company have no right to receive information about possible wage inequalities, but in larger companies they do. With the “further development” of the law announced in the coalition agreement, care must be taken to ensure that the law will apply to all companies in the future. “That needs to be improved,” Ataman said.

18 percent less per hour

The right to sue for associations mentioned in the coalition agreement is also overdue. “I don’t understand the resistance to such a right to sue,” said Ataman. “A class action right would also make sense in other cases of discrimination and belongs in the General Equal Treatment Act.” More legal action could create more legal certainty for those affected – and sanction employers who did not comply with the law.

“Unequal pay is discrimination by law,” Ataman emphasized. “Germany cannot afford to continue to pay women less in the 21st century. Despite progress in wage transparency in recent years, politicians must continue to take countermeasures.”

According to the Federal Statistical Office, women in Germany earned an average of 18 percent less per hour in 2022 than men. The earnings gap will be the focus of this Tuesday’s Equal Pay Day campaign.

dpa

#Subjects
See also  Terna first in Europe for digital transparency

You may also like

ECB, Lagarde’s tightening of rates will not “tame”...

Wrestle with Huawei and Qualcomm!Apple’s self-developed 5G baseband...

Criticism of Habeck’s heating ban

The interrupted dialogue between China and the United...

German Bundestag – Germany expandable as a location...

Government, openness to migrants. Businesses: we need 200,000...

OnePlus Ace 2V world premiere super Wi-Fi technology:...

Finanza.tech: the tax credit assignment service reopens with...

These are the Germans’ favorite ETFs

Honda Civic Type R, the track test of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy