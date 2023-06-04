Equality: school cements role models

Girls have overtaken boys when it comes to high school diplomas – but that doesn’t mean that equality has been achieved in the school system. The school system still puts girls and boys on very unequal career paths. These have a lifelong impact in the form of the gender pay gap and care gap. The “invisible hand of doing gender” shapes different role expectations. The differentiated Austrian education system reinforces role models. Two out of three high school students attend “typically female” or “typically male” school types.

side effects and long-term consequences

Since schools have been co-educationally open to all genders and girls have overtaken boys in educational qualifications, the discourse on gender inequality within the Austrian school system has receded into the background. This is remarkable because in high school, students clearly still choose different educational paths and this segregation has a long-term impact on equality issues – that is, it has extensive side effects and long-term consequences.

Role models promoted at school & divided labor market

Die gender educational choices culminates in a distinct gender divided labor market with less than feminine connoted activities. The Gender-Pay-Gap eats u. a. from gender-specific career choices, one-sided division of care work within the family and high part-time rate among women. Role concepts acquired during school and supported by relevant training solidify the unequal distribution of unpaid family work.

Women favored in the education system, men in the labor market

For decades, inequality along the gender factor in the education system stably documented:

Two out of three students attend clearly gender-specific segregated school types in the upper grades.

Boys are overrepresented in dual vocational training (apprenticeship).

When it comes to apprenticeships, most girls have only been choosing between three professions for over 50 years. These already show poorer pay in terms of apprenticeship compensation.

Boys are clearly underrepresented in care occupations that are considered “typical for women”.

Girls have overtaken boys in the course of educational expansion in terms of higher educational qualifications, but do not receive the skills they have acquired in the labor market in the form of higher wages.

In higher education, men only achieve a doctorate more often than women.

From an international point of view, too, “women seem to be favored in the education system, while men are favored in the labor market,” he said the OECD in Education at a glance.

Typically female or male types of schools and careers

In Austria, the unequal attendance rates by gender begin at lower secondary level with an overrepresentation of girls in grammar schools and increase with age. Statistics Austria speaks of a visit rate of 33.3 percent or 66.6 percent typically female or typically male school forms. Boys are overrepresented at polytechnic and vocational schools.

In the upper secondary level in Austria, gender-specific career paths can be seen according to (training) duration, type and subject area.

If girls attend an AHS lower level, they are more likely to remain in high school than boys.

Above all, after attending middle school, different educational paths are taken: girls switch to schools with a high school leaving certificate much more often than boys. They are more likely to decide to switch to a grammar school or a BHS. They also get into a BMS more often.

The choice of subject at vocational schools is clearly gender-specific.

Girls are less likely to opt for dual training (apprenticeship).

When girls start an apprenticeship, they make a much more restricted selection than boys from a few gender-specific (“female”) apprenticeships.

The gender-specific tendencies in the school choice have hardly changed in the last decades.

Typically female types of schools often have a care focus, typically male ones on technology. They reproduce the conservative role expectations of women and men. Anyone who learns to cook, raise children and care for children at school is more likely to be responsible for them later on.

Gender is constructed by school

in one self-replicating cycle Students are shown what roles (expectations) are given for men and women. The acquisition of gender understanding through interaction or socialization is called „Doing Gender“ designated. “Gender” is constantly being reconstructed in interaction with society. You don’t have it, you “do” it.

The school system contributes to doing gender through role models and “micro-experiences” in the classroom and offers suitable segregated training paths on a systemic level through its external differentiation. Gender is thus also constructed by school.

In the school context, doing gender happens, for example, through:

experiences in class (based on the lesson content or through connoting, evaluating comments by the teacher),

(based on the lesson content or through connoting, evaluating comments by the teacher), the exchange with peers ,

, imitation learning , because sex is also learned through imitation. The teaching profession is, at least currently, female-dominated at the teacher level. On the other hand, management functions in the school system and in school administration are carried out more often than average by men.

, because sex is also learned through imitation. The teaching profession is, at least currently, female-dominated at the teacher level. On the other hand, management functions in the school system and in school administration are carried out more often than average by men. Different classes for boys and girls (e.g. handicraft lessons) – also by emphasizing atypical offers as a special feature that should not be taken for granted (e.g women in technology).

(e.g. handicraft lessons) – also by emphasizing atypical offers as a special feature that should not be taken for granted (e.g women in technology). Passive Signals at school system level such as the offer of gender-segregated school types and disciplines at the school system level, which may be appropriately labeled (up until the 1990s, schools in Austria were labeled as “Lehranstalt für Wirtschafts Womenjobs”).

As a result, professional activities and leading training paths are not viewed as neutral, but are assigned to “female” or “male” categories and included in career choice decisions.

This becomes problematic in combination with a differentiated training offer. A special feature of the Austrian school system is a strong external division into different school forms, types and sections in secondary level I and II. Among other things, it aims to create learning groups that are as homogeneous as possible in terms of talent and interests (the fulfillment of this expectation has not been empirically proven! ). It is intended to simplify teaching and offer suitable offers for different interests. Another danger, however, is the labeling of training paths that is apparently taking place – which becomes a hurdle for atypical educational and career choices.

Conscious countermeasures: school system, career orientation, teacher training

A less gender-segregated choice of education and career is required conscious countermeasures in the organization and in the daily routine of school.