Gas prices in Europe will remain high for years, following cuts in supplies from Russia. The dire prediction comes from the head of Equinor, the Norwegian company that this year overtook Russia’s Gazprom as Europe’s largest gas supplier.

“The fundamental problem in Europe is the gas shortage, which will continue over time, and if Europe wants to attract gas it must expect to pay a high price in the coming years,” CEO Anders Opedal said at a conference. press. “Our contribution will be to produce as much as possible and our gas will remain valuable for years to come,” said Opedal.