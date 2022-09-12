Recently, Aunt Zhang, who lives in Lucerne Shui’an Community, Baqiao Street, Baqiao District, was delighted to find that the original simple garbage bins were gone, in exchange for a brand-new sorting garbage collection booth, which not only looked atmospheric, but also had an unpleasant smell. There is no more.

“This sorting booth is beautiful and beautiful, and the garbage can be sorted better. It has completely changed from the untidy, dirty and messy image before.” Aunt Zhang easily pushed open the door and put the garbage into the corresponding sorting bucket. According to reports, Baqiao District comprehensively promotes the upgrading and transformation of garbage collection points, and opens the “box room and shed pavilion mode”. China Railway Jianhuayucheng, Xinxing Yuyuan, Repulse Bay Lanyuan, Gaoke Lushui Dongcheng and other communities have comprehensively upgraded the delivery points, using integrated airtight garbage delivery boxes, and equipped with surveillance cameras, sinks, lighting and other facilities. Strictly compare the relevant standards of the delivery point to make the delivery point more convenient, humanized and rationalized. The improved delivery point, the delivery environment is cleaner, tidy, tidy and orderly, and the enthusiasm of residents to participate in waste sorting has also been significantly improved.

Since the beginning of this year, Baqiao District has continued to further promote the classification of domestic waste, taking multiple measures to speed up the construction of a long-term mechanism for classification, and promote the improvement of quality and efficiency of waste classification. In public institutions and residential quarters, waste sorting and collection facilities have been upgraded and renovated. The transformation rate of sheds and pavilions has reached more than 70%. Management measures such as regular and fixed-point, barrel-side guidance, and “no sorting, no collection and transportation” have been continuously strengthened; “no contact” The recycling mode is innovative, and the city has taken the lead in creating an “Internet + renewable resources” waste recycling service system. At present, a total of 326 intelligent recycling machines are installed and operated, with a monthly recycling volume of more than 700 tons. The number of registered users in the district has reached 129,000, and the entire online transaction loop has been realized to minimize personnel contact; a completely market-oriented model of kitchen waste with unique Baqiao characteristics has been created. Currently, household kitchen waste, kitchen waste and waste grease are collected. The transportation has basically achieved full coverage, and at the same time, the kitchen waste collection and transportation routes and collection points have been continuously optimized, and the collection and transportation volume has been steadily increased.

Up to now, a total of 14 kitchen waste vehicles have been put into use, and 3 collection and transportation areas are planned. The daily collection and transportation of kitchen waste is 20-25 tons, and the collection and transportation volume has nearly doubled compared with that before marketization; , into schools, into institutions, into hospitals, into enterprises, into scenic spots” publicity activities, the classification coverage of residential quarters is 100%, and a good classification situation has basically formed, helping to guide the scientific classification of residents.