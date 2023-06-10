Home » Equita accelerates diversification: 15 million investment in Germany
Equita accelerates diversification: 15 million investment in Germany

Equita accelerates diversification: 15 million investment in Germany

Paolo Pendenza, Managing Partner and Private Debt Manager of EQUITA Capital SGR

Equita, green light for the first foreign investment of Equita Private Debt Fund II. 15 million operation alongside Pemberton

EquityItaly’s leading independent investment bank, diversifies its business geographically, announcing the first investment From the bottom Equita Private Debt Fund II in the market ROOF (Germany, Austria and Switzerland). Equita Private Debt Fund II thus successfully closes a investment of 15 million euros in a major food retail group in Germania. EPD II has indeed joined Pembertona leading pan-European private debt operator, in financing a pan-European private equity fund through a senior debt facility.

See also  COSCO SHIPPING Development Announces 2022 Annual Results Focusing on the New Ecosystem and Embracing New Changes

