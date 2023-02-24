Equita-Bocconi, in 2022 “perfect storm”

Equitythe leading independent investment bank in Italy, today released the seventh Observatory on Capital Marketsthe study carried out annually as part of the partnership with the University Mouthfuls which analyzes the trends of the stock and bond markets in Italy, and sustainability issues, paying particular attention to the impacts for investors and financial intermediaries of the regulatory changes affecting the capital markets.

On the markets there was the “perfect storm” due to war in Ukraine and the consequent inflationary dynamics they forced central banks around the world to react and raise interest rates rapidly, in a way they hadn’t done for at least 40 years. To give an idea, in 2022 Fed rates have increased by approx 425 basis points in just 9 months; in 2015 it had reached around 225 basis points in 36 months and in 2004 around 425 basis points in 24 months.

European IPOs down 80%

Analyzing the IPO market on a European scale, in 2022 there was a significant contraction in volumes, with a significant drop in new quotations compared to the previous year (-80%), and an almost total absence of transactions of significant size in the second half of 2022 – with the exception of the Porsche IPO. If we then look at the Italian market, in 2022 there were delistings for around 40 billion but new IPOs for only 1.5 billion (0.6 billion on Euronext Milan and 0.9 billion on Euronext Growth Milan).

On the Italian Equity Capital Markets front in 2022 volumes amounted to 5.7 billion on Euronext Milan, down compared to what was recorded in 2021 (7.3 billion, -22%). The number of transactions also decreased, from 29 in 2021 to 13 in 2022 (-55%). The weight of the capital increases was important (3.6 billion), equal to 63% of the total volumes, while the IPOs raised only 0.6 billion. On Euronext Growth Milanon the other hand, the volumes of issues and offers were in line with the previous year (967 million in 2022 against 966 million in 2021) but also in this case the number of transactions dropped significantly, from 58 in 2021 to 34 in 2022 (-41%).

Debt, Germany at the top and Italy fifth

As regards the European debt, and to a limited extent to the corporate world, in 2022 the record for emission volumes is held by Germania, followed by United Kingdom and from France. Italy ranks fifth after Holland.

On the Italian Debt Capital Markets front, the volumes of emissions corporate decreased by 42% (from 41.8 billion in 2021 to 24.4 billion in 2022) while the number of transactions decreased by 43% (from 68 in 2021 to 39 in 2022). This interrupts the positive trend that had been recorded since 2018 for corporate bond issues in Italy, both in terms of issue volumes and number of transactions. The main issues concerned investment grade operations (19.9 billion, 81% of the total), followed by emissioni high yield (3.0 billion, 12% of the total).

70% of bond issues have been ESG

Still on the bond front, if we analyze the market by type of issue, the volumes of emissions corporate ESG they were down (-35%, 17.1 billion in the first half of 2022 against 26.4 billion in the first half of 2021), but less than proportionally compared to traditional ones (-53%, 7.3 billion in the first half 22 against 15.4 billion in 2021); on the debt market corporate Italian, therefore, 70% of emissions in the first half of 2022 are ESG, a percentage that has been growing on average in recent years.

“2022 was a difficult year for capital markets due to external factors such as war, energy crisis and central bank policies,” he commented. Andrea Vismara, CEO of Equita. “The data from our seventh Observatory, however, confirm that these difficulties have persisted for years and are mainly due to systemic conditions. Despite what has been done recently at the regulatory level by the European and Italian authorities, there is still a need to introduce more structural measures to encourage access to capital markets, support financial research on SMEs and develop the domestic investor base to support the liquidity of the markets”.