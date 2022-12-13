“Equita, the leading independent investment bank

company, continues its path of growth and diversification in the Investment Banking area by strengthening the advisory team dedicated to the Industrial world with the entry of Edoardo Schiavina as Managing Director”. This is what we read in a press release issued by Equita itself today:

“With more than 14 years of experience gained at Lazard – both in domestic and cross-border M&A as well as

in the field of special situations – Edoardo Schiavina joins Equita as Head of Industrial and joins the partnership of senior professionals of the Group. In his professional career, which has seen him cover roles of increasing responsibility, Schiavina has participated in more than 30 transactions for a total value exceeding 25 billion euros”.

The note continues:

“Schiavina’s entry into the team will help the Group focus Equita’s effort in a strategic sector for the country such as the industrial one, and follows a series of other entries of senior professionals in the M&A advisory team which is now positioned as a leader among the subjects

independent. The growth of the M&A advisory team in the Industrial sector, as well as the growth in other verticals such as the Consumer one or the one dedicated to financial institutions (FIG – Financial Institutions Group), is part of the broader growth project of the Group’s Investment Banking division which provides, as announced with the Equita 2024 three-year business plan, the significant strengthening of the senior team, the definition of partnerships on the territory and the further diversification of the offer also with the development of new areas of specialization”.

Carlo Andrea Volpe, Co-Head Investment Banking e Head of Advisory, ha commentato:

“We are very satisfied with the work done to date. During 2022 we managed to attract several senior professionals, with international experience and curriculum that recognize in the Equita partnership a unique model and a leading brand in independent advisory. This is a strong incentive for all of us to continue to be ambitious and continue to invest in our future”.