Equita, Matteo Bruno Lunelli joins the board as independent

Equita, Matteo Bruno Lunelli joins the board as an independent director

The board of directors of Equita Group SpA, which met today, by co-opting Dr Matthew Bruno Lunelli as Independent Director of the Company. The co-optation follows the resignation presented on 27 June 2023 by the Independent Director dott. Paolo Colonna, made necessary by the recent renewal of the institutional bodies of Cariplo Foundation and by the dimensional growth of the Equita group, conditions which have determined, pursuant to the legislation applicable to the Cariplo Foundation, the incompatibility between the offices assumed by dott. Colonna in the Cariplo Foundation and the position of Independent Director assumed in EQUITA. As a result of the resignation presented by Dr. Colonna as Director of EQUITA, the offices of member of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Related Parties Committee of the Company have also ceased.

Dr. Matteo Bruno Lunelli, with a degree in Economics and Commerce from the Luigi Bocconi University, is today President and Chief Executive Officer of Ferrari Trento, Chief Executive Officer of the Lunelli Group, Vice President of La Finanziaria Trentina and President of the Altagamma Foundation. Prior to his long career as an entrepreneur, he also boasts international experience at Goldman Sachs which saw him hold the position of financial analyst and associate in the Zurich, New York and London offices. Dr. Lunelli is also a director of Coster Tecnologie Speciali and in 2022 he was awarded by EY as entrepreneur of the year. As of today, as far as the Company is aware, Dr. Lunelli holds, directly and indirectly, n. 682,000 EQUITA shares.

The Board of Directors, following the co-optation of dott. Lunelli, also verified the existence of the requirements established by the law and by the Corporate Governance Code of listed companies, including the independence requirements.

Today, the Board of Directors of EQUITA has also appointed dott. Lunelli member of the Remuneration Committee and of the Related Parties Committee.

Andrea Serra appointed mayor

The Board of Directors also verified the requirements of Dr. Andrea Serra established by the law and by the Corporate Governance Code of listed companies, including the independence requirements. In fact, on 28 June 2023, Ms Serra assumed the office of Statutory Auditor of the Company’s Board of Statutory Auditors following the resignation presented by Ms Laura Acquadro on the same date, with immediate effect.

The resignation is motivated by the recent appointment of Ms. Acquadro as Standing Auditor of Fondazione Cariplo and by the incompatibility of this appointment ascertained by Fondazione Cariplo itself pursuant to the legislation applicable to banking foundations – with the office of Standing Auditor of the Company. Following her resignation, the outgoing Ms. Acquadro was replaced by the first Alternate Auditor belonging to the same list as the outgoing Statutory Auditor as well as to the less represented gender, as envisaged by the Company’s Articles of Association and applicable legislation.

It should be noted that as of today and as far as the Company is aware, Mrs. Serra does not hold EQUITA shares. The Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors of the Company thank dott. Colonna and Dr. Acquadro for the work done over the years and welcome Dr. Lunelli and Dr. Serra.