Equities: Five industries benefiting now, according to Goldman Sachs

Stocks have held steady lately, but investors are increasingly concerned about economic growth. JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

The subdued returns of the US S&P 500 index mask a severe decline in the market’s growth outlook. US investment bank Goldman Sachs is more optimistic about the economy than its peers, but still favors defensive stocks. Read here which five sectors the company relies on – and which it avoids.

Stocks are in a state of shock as investors struggle to reconcile robust first-quarter earnings reports with sentiment that the US economy will enter a recession within the next year. The S&P 500 is little changed in April, having moved more than 1 percent only twice in one day this month.

But this unusual calm in markets could be hiding serious concerns about economic growth, says David Kostin, chief US equity strategist at Goldman Sachs.