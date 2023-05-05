Equities: Now could be a good time for the one-year rule

Dhe stock exchanges are waiting for an awakening experience. For two years nothing could be earned with stocks. As early as spring 2021, the leading US index S&P500 reached the level where it is today, and since then prices have been going up and down in a wide range. Bottom line, little happened. Now there is hope that the eternal sideways movement will soon come to an end. The eyes are on the US Federal Reserve (Fed). It could trigger a new stock boom.