Equities: These are the 13 investment ideas from star investor Hendrik Leber

AReal money can be made again this year on the stock exchanges. The Dax, with its 40 German standard stocks, has increased by a good 15 percent since the beginning of the year, with big tech titles that are collected in the American Nasdaq 100, even 33 percent were there. Does that mean the price rally is already over?

WELT spoke to the founder of the fund company Acatis, Hendrik Leber. He is considered a star investor in this country and is also called the German Warren Buffett because of his investment style. Similar to the probably most successful investor of all times, Leber also acts very courageously and transparently. Accordingly, he has also very openly revealed his current 13 best investment ideas to WELT, including even a potential hundredfold.