Those who invest in equities and hope that 2023 will prove to be a much better year, if not the year of recovery, will be disappointed: this is what they estimate the strategist of Goldman Sachs who, in a note, write that the bear market phase has not yet ended.

“The conditions that are usually consistent with a stock market bottoming have not yet been met“, wrote the strategists of the US banking giant, including the names of Peter Oppenheimer and Sharon Bell.

For the Goldman Sachs team, the necessary conditions for any sustainable recovery in the stock market peak interest rates and lower than current valuations are considered, reflecting the onset of a recession.

US equities: Goldman Sachs forecasts on the S&P 500

In practical terms, Goldman Sachs strategists predict that the S&P 500 will end 2023 at 4,000 points (just 0.9% higher than last Friday’s close), while the end-2023 target for the Stoxx Europe 600 European equity index was set at a level approximately 4% higher than the current ones, around 450 points.

A Bloomberg article notes that the comments from Goldman Sachs strategists were released after the recent rally that was sparked by US inflation numbers and news from China regarding the easing of the country’s Covid restrictions. Several world stock indices have entered a technical bull market thanks to these two factors.

However, the challenges are far from abating.

Just in the last few hours, the news of the has arrived from China three people who died after contracting Covid: these were the first victims of Covid in mainland China since May, when the city of Shanghai was still in the lockdown phase: a factor that alerted the Chinese authorities and fueled new doubts about when the severe measures that the Beijing government has imposed to stem infections, launching the Zero Covid policy, they will be withdrawn.

In general, the strategists of Goldman Sachs they weren’t much wowed by the strong recovery that global equities have achieved since mid-October, following a tumultuous year for the markets, due to the aggressive rate hikes that have been launched by the various central banks, engaged in the difficult fight against inflation.

These monetary tightenings have fueled fears of a recession that are still very strong and, although buying has not been lacking – especially after the publication of the CPI index in October – Goldman does not believe in the sustainability of the rally.

The reason is that the shares, precisely, only recover from the fund when the pace of erosion of economic growth and earnings starts to slow.

“The short-term path for the stock markets it will likely be volatile and bearish“, they wrote.

A similar view has always come today from Michael Wilson, strategist di Morgan Stanley.

Wilson reiterated that the US stock market will end 2023 almost unchanged from current levels, reporting a still bumpy trend, which will include a sharp decline in the first quarter of next year.

Stock Exchanges: the index that will outperform in 2023

Back to Goldman Sachs, strategists expect Asian equities to outperform other exchanges in 2023, forecasting for the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index rose 11% to 550 points. Speaking of which, just today their colleagues at Citigroup announced that they are more bullish on Chinese equities.

At the sector level, with the bear market still far from saying goodbye, Goldman Sachs advised clients to focus on quality companies, characterized by strong balance sheets and stable margins, as well as those energy and commodity companies in general where, in his opinion, the risks affecting valuations are limited.

As far as Wall Street is concerned, the rally on the US stock market gradually faded away, also thanks to the return of anxiety about interest rates, fueled in particular, last week, by the words uttered by the president of the St Louis Fed, James Bullard. Bullard dashed the hopes of those who had begun to eye the possibility of less aggressive rate hikes by Jerome Powell’s Federal Reserve.

“Rates are not yet in an area where they can be considered tight enough – Bullard said – The change in monetary policy appears to have only limited the effects of inflation, but markets are pricing in disinflation in 2023,” he added. the Fed official.

The latest US inflation macro data had fueled hopes of less monetary tightening than Jerome Powell’s four consecutive 75 basis point rate hikes. But James Bullard would consider appropriate a level of US fed funds rates up to a range between 5% and 7%, therefore at a much higher level than the markets are pricing.