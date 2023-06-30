Equity, great semester. Who won and who lost?

The European equity markets concluded the last session of the month of June and consequently of the first half of the year. This is the conclusion of a quarter in which we have seen the bankruptcy of various lenders in the United States such as Silicon Valley Bankthe lender to Californian tech start-ups, Signature Bank e Silvergate Banklinked to the world of cryptocurrencies, negatively impacted after the collapse of FTX. We then witnessed the bankruptcy and subsequent bailout, orchestrated by the Swiss government together with the Swiss central bank Credit Suisse, acquired by rival UBS.

Despite the disruptions and the brief banking crisis, the European indices recorded sustained gains in the first six months of the year, while the US indices especially the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Compositesupported by the rally of AI titleshave returned to the “bull market” again, recording growth above the 20% compared to the lows of October 2022. Let’s take a closer look at how the various asset classes performed in the first half of the year.

Equity Europe, Piazza Affari the best

Our reference index, the Ftse Mib recorded more moderate growth in the second quarter of the year compared to the first three months of 2023. In the months between April and June, Piazza Affari recorded growth equal to 4,5% while since the beginning of the year it has marked a much more notable rise, almost by 20% thus overstepping i 28.258 points, surpassing the main indices of the Old Continent. The index is at its highest since September 2008, just before the Lehman Brothers crisis.

Ftse Mib chart from the beginning of the year Source: Tradingview

The German index, the Dax of Frankfurt closes the first six months of the year up by 15% a 16,147 points. Even the stock index of Paris, Cac40 advances in the first half of the year, at a much more moderate pace, scoring a +13% a 7.410 points. On the other hand, the Ibex index of Madrid did very well, closing the first six months up by 16% a 9.635 points.

Piazza Affari, winners and losers

Returning to Piazza Affari, the best title in the first semester in terms of performance on the stock exchange it was undoubtedly the banking giant Unicredit (+61%), followed by the Italian pride of the automotive sector, Ferrari (+48%)while the newly listed Iveco Group won the third position with an increase of 48%, Bper Banca marks a dramatic rise in the 46% and the top 5 closes with A2A (+33%).

Ftse Mib, best and worst since the beginning of the year. Source: research office, FOL

On the bottom on the list instead we find: the biotechnological company Diasorin, which he lost il 27% from its own value in the first half of the year, followed by the bank stock Finecobank (-20%)the third place among the worst performing stocks is occupied by the stock of the energy sector, Tenaris (-15%). The top 5 of the worst closes with CNH Industrial (-12%) ed Erg (-6,8%).

US equities: winners and losers

Going back to the US markets, we can immediately see that the second quarter of the year was the best ever for the technology index, il Nasdaq Compositewhich recorded a resounding increase of 30% from the beginning of the year to 13,729 points. Even better the Nasdaq 100 with a +38% (15,156 points) in just six months. Also not to be forgotten is the industrial stock index, the Dow Joneswhich marks a modest increase of 3,5% in the first half of 2023.

The Nasdaq Composite index since the beginning of the year (+30%). Source: Tradingview.

As regards instead the lighthouse of the markets, l’S&P 500here too we are noticing a return to the “bull market”, following a higher rise in the 20% from the lows of October, in numerical terms in the first six months of the year the index has gained il 15% a 4,439 points.

The S&P 500 index since the beginning of the year (+15%). Source: Tradingview.

The rally in the US equity market, particularly driven by the technology sector, which was the best performer at the sector level, thanks to the rally in the stock Nvidia with an amazing (+180%)followed by Meta Platforms (+135%)the third place for Carnival (+112%) the fourth best title is Tesla (+110%). Nin the top 10 another title of the semiconductor sector, it is about AMD with +70%, always since the beginning of the year. While the Cupertino giant, Apple just today reached an incredible milestone reaching a market capitalization equal to 3,000 billion dollars.

S&P 500: Year-to-date winners. Source: Bloomberg.

“Regarding the end of the first half of the year on the markets, the analysts of Lighthouse comment in a note as follows: “We have now reached the end of the first half, with the global stock market achieving a performance of +15% led by the three most penalized sectors at the end of 2022: Technological, Communication and Discretionary, which recorded +35%, +28% and +26% respectively. However, a good part of the market has remained behind, such as Real Estate, Health Care, Utility, Finanziari e Staples with performance close to zero. The question that arises is: what to expect by the end of the year? In this context, from a macroeconomic point of view we expect a slowdown, as evidenced by PMI data and the inversion of the curve which reached almost 100 basis points, levels seen only in the 1980s. The main factor to continue to monitor will be the worsening access to credit which should help central banks to lower inflation.

However, we do not believe that these factors can lead to an rsignificant market ecession, and that soft landing is still the most plausible scenario. However, the investor must not get lost in all this complexity, but must keep the compass focused on value, which allows to exploit the imbalances that continuously form on the market.”

The big defeated the EU and US bond market

Opening the bond market parenthesis, in the first half year we note a less brilliant performance than that of the share market. While we saw a rally in government bond prices in the first quarter, yields started to rise again and prices to fall in the second quarter. Especially the 10-year BTP lost just over 12% of its value since the beginning of the year, with a return that now exceeds the 4%. Similar situation also for the Bund ten-year German, which is declining by 5% in the same period of time with an increasing yield to 2,4%. We are seeing a similar reaction from tightened Eurozone government bonds currency of the ECB, which recently confirmed, that it will continue with interest rate hikes. But not only that, according to rumors it could also strengthen the pace of QT (Quantitative Tightening), i.e. the reduction of its portfolio of government bonds and more.

10-year BTP yield. Source: Tradingview.

Also in the USA we have witnessed a rise in Treasury yields and above all a continuous and particularly emphasized inversion of the yield curve. Currently the Treasury with maturity at two years yields 4.8% while the 10-year Treasury the 3,83%. Since the beginning of the year, the 10-year T-note has recorded a modest growth of 0.10% of its value, but according to most analysts, yields could rise further, following the monetary tightening by the FED.

US yield curve inversion (2Y/10Y) Source: Tradingview

“Very short-term bonds are performing well this year. Having sold off a lot of stock lately, we have cash on line management and fund accounts. We have selected cash ETFs, bots and US T-Bills with maturities of one to two months.” Write in a comment carlo de lucaResponsible Asset Management, Gamma Capital Markets. “These bonds yield 4% and 5% annually, respectively. On US bonds we monitor the trend closely having inserted a stop-loss if the exchange rate breaks 1.10 and if the USD goes towards 1.08 we are ready to sell the T-Bill.one).”

Commodities unchanged, gas sharply down (-80%)

On the commodities front we have seen the price of crude oil remain in the range between i 70 e 80 bucks per barrel, both as regards the Wti that the Brent. While natural gas, especially the TTF benchmark, recorded a decline of 80% is 37 euros per Mw/h. As for the safe haven, Theywhich in May touched i 2.050 dollars an ouncehowever, closed the first half of the year up by 5%.

Gold, year-to-date chart

Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin up 84% year-to-date

Despite the high-profile collapse of the crypto exchange of Sam Bankman-Fried, FTXwhich has rocked the cryptocurrency world, since the beginning of the year the main cryptocurrency, the Bitcoin, marks a recovery dell’84% thus overstepping the 30,000 dollarsvery important psychological resistance.

The second most important cryptocurrency and rival of Bitcoin, Ether, also did well, which in the same period saw an increase in 60% to $1,908. Very good Cardano and XRP are also up 17% and 40% respectively.

