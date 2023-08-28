ERCOT Urges Texans to Conserve Electricity as Weather Alert Continues

HOUSTON, Texas – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has issued an active weather alert due to excessive temperatures, increased demand for electricity, and the potential for lower energy reserves. The alert, which has been in effect since Wednesday, August 23, is set to end on Sunday, August 27.

ERCOT has called on Texas residents to voluntarily conserve energy between the hours of 4 and 9 pm on Sunday as demand is expected to be very close to reaching supply limits. The company has requested that residents take certain actions at home to reduce electricity consumption, such as avoiding the use of large household appliances, turning off unnecessary lights, and adjusting the air conditioning thermostat.

While ERCOT has assured the public that it currently has enough capacity to meet the expected demand, it is closely monitoring the situation and utilizing all available tools to manage the grid. The company maintains an operations approach that prioritizes reliability.

In related news, the electricity company Reliant of Houston has provided a list of the eight household appliances that consume the most electricity per hour. Consumers are advised to use these appliances sparingly during periods of extreme heat. The appliances listed include dishwashers, electric garage gate motors, hair dryers, coffee makers, clothes irons, toasters, microwave ovens, clothes dryers, and air conditioners.

To avoid impacts on the electrical grid, authorities have recommended setting the thermostat to 78 degrees Fahrenheit, using ceiling fans, closing blinds and curtains, and avoiding the use of the dryer.

As Texas continues to face triple-digit temperatures, energy conservation efforts are crucial to maintain grid reliability and prevent disruptions.