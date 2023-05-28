Home » Erdogan wins the runoff and remains president
Business

Erdogan wins the runoff and remains president

by admin
Erdogan wins the runoff and remains president

Istanbul The count was still running when the Turkish head of state declared himself Recep Tayyip Erdogan to win the presidential election. He thanks everyone who would have made it possible for him to rule for the next five years, Erdogan told cheering supporters on Sunday.

“We will challenge the entire world,” Erdogan called down from a campaign bus in his home district of Istanbul-Uskudar. He called the runoff “a celebration of democracy”.

In his speech, he also recalled the local elections in March 2024 and announced that he wanted to win back the major cities that the opposition lost in the last local elections, such as Istanbul and Ankara.

According to official figures, Erdogan had received around 52 percent of the vote at the time. Opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 48 percent of the vote. Shortly before 10 p.m. CEST, Ahmet Yener, head of the electoral authority, also officially declared Erdogan the election winner.

Read on now

Get access to this and every other article in the

Web and in our app free of charge for 4 weeks.

Further

Read on now

Get access to this and every other article in the

web and in our app.

Further

See also  Japanese media revealed that there will be no audience VIPs + officials attending the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics_Government

You may also like

NYMEX crude oil short-term look at $72.42 Provider...

German Bundestag – Union parliamentary group’s motion for...

Administrative, turnout down to 12%. First round in...

Expansion of Deutsche Bahn: Federal government expects almost...

Emilia flood, Salvini pressing on the commissioner: “The...

5G+Industrial Internet+Smart Manufacturing Promotes High-Quality Development of Shanxi’s...

Home bonus without restructuring, here’s what they are...

Labor market completely emptied: care industry predicts bankruptcy...

Madness in India, blows a dam to recover...

Keno numbers today, on Sunday: Keno live –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy