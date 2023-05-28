Erdogan wins the runoff and remains president

Istanbul The count was still running when the Turkish head of state declared himself Recep Tayyip Erdogan to win the presidential election. He thanks everyone who would have made it possible for him to rule for the next five years, Erdogan told cheering supporters on Sunday.

“We will challenge the entire world,” Erdogan called down from a campaign bus in his home district of Istanbul-Uskudar. He called the runoff “a celebration of democracy”.

In his speech, he also recalled the local elections in March 2024 and announced that he wanted to win back the major cities that the opposition lost in the last local elections, such as Istanbul and Ankara.

According to official figures, Erdogan had received around 52 percent of the vote at the time. Opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 48 percent of the vote. Shortly before 10 p.m. CEST, Ahmet Yener, head of the electoral authority, also officially declared Erdogan the election winner.

