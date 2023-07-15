Erdoğan’s last veto

The Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during the last NATO summit in Vilnius (11 and 12 July), gave the green light for Sweden to join NATO, with a decision defined by many as surprising. After negotiations that lasted more than a year, and after the accession of Finland in recent months, Erdoğan lifted veto over Swedish requestin place since the Turkish president had repeatedly declared that Stockholm protects members of some Kurdish organizationsespecially of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) considered terrorists.

With the fall of this last veto, to reach the unanimity envisaged by the NATO Treaty for the accession of new members, now only the Hungarian decision is missing, which, according to what was reported by the secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, clarified that ” it will not be the last to ratify Sweden’s accession”. The debate on the political and strategic implications that the new membership will have for NATO and for Turkey itself remains strong.

The return of EU membership

A decision, that of Erdogan, which was able to surprise, as Turkey has often accustomed us: on the negotiating table, the Turkish president has indeed reported the country’s accession to the European Union.

Turkey’s accession to the EU has been under discussion since December 1999, when Ankara obtained the status of candidate country for the EU. The EU and Turkey started accession talks in October 2005, but they have stalled since June 2018 due to the country’s continued backsliding on democracy, Rule of law e fundamental rights (particularly following the attempted coup of July 2016). An accession that is therefore quite difficult to achieve immediately, as Erdogan himself is well aware, and which meets with a not totally favorable opinion from the members of the EU Council (President Meloni herself, during a bilateral meeting with Erdogan, would not have explored the theme, focusing instead on the migrant and terrorism dossiers). Prime Minister Charles Michel has promised that a new document on the state of EU-Ankara relations will be presented within a few weeks.

For its part, the Sweden expressed his interest in joining NATO soon after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, due to growing regional security concerns and the need to consolidate one’s defences. NATO membership provides Sweden with greater security through cooperation and solidarity with other members of the alliance. Furthermore, Sweden’s entry into NATO would also strengthen the alliance’s presence in the Baltic region, providing a deterrent to any threats.

The Türkiye-United States node

Although Sweden’s accession and the Turkish veto seem to be issues dealt with bilaterally by Ankara and Stockholm, the story must be analyzed through much broader lines, in particular by looking at theTurkish interest in reopening a channel of dialogue with Washington. Central to this are the future of the Turkish economy (proven by an economic crisis that exploded in 2018 and by strong inflation that is struggling to reverse its course, further aggravated by the war in Ukraine due to the strong commercial relations that Ankara has had for some time with Moscow and Kyiv); the situation in the Mediterranean (with Libya), in Central Africa (because of the new crises that exploded) and in Middle East (Syria in primis); defense collaboration.

Because what Erdogan would actually aim for is the supply of American F-16s: According to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the Biden administration said it would proceed with the transfer of fighter jets to Turkey following consultations with Congress. The point, however, as raised by some members of the US Congress (through the Pallone amendment), is whether or not Turkey is a reliable ally for NATO, particularly in the face of the strong dispute with Greece over Cyprus, and for the ties that Ankara has with Moscow and Beijing.

Different dossiers in different alliances

However, it is necessary to make the necessary distinctions in terms of negotiation within aintergovernmental military alliance in the defense sector (ie NATO) and those for EU membership, ie a supranational political and economic union. Therefore, the two levels cannot be superimposed, which follow distinct diplomatic dynamics, procedures and sensitivities, although the question of migrants and that of visa liberalization weigh heavily on the balance for Turkey.

What instead seems to remain unchanged is theTürkiye’s foreign policy approachalways dynamic, intent on reaffirming its centrality in the Eastern Mediterranean, on transforming the country into an energy hub for the European market, especially after the war in Ukraine, but without giving in on the internal front.

EPA/FILIP SINGER / POOL cover photo

