Erg acquires a photovoltaic park in Spain

Erg consolidates its presence in Spain by acquiring a solar park which is the largest in the group’s renewable portfolio. The company led by the Garrone and Mondini families, through its subsidiary Erg Spain Holdco, has signed an agreement with Ibv Solar Park, a company belonging to the German group Ib Vogt Gmbh, a global platform for the development of industrial solar plants.

The agreement provides for the acquisition by Erg, directly or through a subsidiary, of 100% of Garnacha Solar, a company that owns a photovoltaic park located in the region of Castilla and León, in northwestern Spain.

Plant under construction

The plant, currently in an advanced stage of construction for an installed capacity of 149 megawatts peak, is expected to enter into commercial operation by the end of 2023. The value of the transaction in terms of enterprise value is 170 million euros, with a equity value amounting to 80.5 million euros. The closing of the transaction is expected within the third quarter of 2023.

“The acquisition of the Garnacha park, the largest in terms of capacity in the group’s renewable portfolio – underlines the CEO of Erg, Paolo Merli – consolidates our presence in Spain, where we will reach 266 megawatt peak installed power by the end of year, with over 1 gigawatt of solar pipeline in development.

Diversification path

Thanks to this operation, he underlines, «Erg achieves an important positioning in the country, with possible future industrial synergies, as part of the geographical and technological diversification process envisaged by the 2022-2026 industrial plan».