Today ERG announced the start-up of the Creag Riabhach wind farm, in the north of Scotland; a project in which Erg managed the design and construction.

In particular, the park inaugurated today has a total capacity of 92.4 MW (based on 22 Enercon E115 turbines of 4.2 MW each) and a total production of 271 GWh per year when fully operational, equivalent to the needs of approximately 67,000 households, avoiding thus the emission of 125 kt of CO2 each year.

A large part of the electricity produced by the plant will be sold through a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) signed with ENGIE UK Markets Ltd, a company belonging to the ENGIE group, during the first quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile, in Piazza Affari the Erg share is currently moving just below parity at 27.6 euros per share.

