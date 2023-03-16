Listen to the audio version of the article

Erg closed 2022 with a gross operating margin (Ebitda) of 537 million euros, up 35%. Net profit rose to 216 million euros (it was 127 million in 2021). The board of directors, which approved the draft financial statements as at 31 December 2022, proposed an increase in the dividend to one euro per share. The group led by the Garrone and Mondini families has also updated the 2022-2026 business plan, which provides for 3.5 billion in investments (2.9 billion in the previous version).

A note from Erg explains that the company’s installed capacity, in wind and solar, has grown by 927 megawatts from the beginning of 2021 to today (+526 megawatts in 2022) and that “the urgent and temporary measures to contain the effects deriving from price increases in the electricity sector in Italy and abroad, not included in Ebitda, had a total gross impact for the group in 2022 of around 91 million, of which around 63 million in Italy alone.

Investments in solar and wind

In 2022 Erg invested 946 million euros. Investments were made for 25% in solar and the remainder in wind. EBITDA is estimated for 2023, net of measures of clawback, in the range between 500 and 550 million, up on 2022; investments are expected to range between 400 and 500 million.

The financial structure is also strengthened, with net debt, expected in 2023, between 1.3 and 1.4 billion (it was 1.43 at the end of 2022), including the distribution of the ordinary dividend of 1 euro per share.

Strongly growing operating results

«We are very satisfied – says Paolo Merli, CEO of Erg – with the performance achieved in 2022, gained, in a context characterized by high price volatility, pressure on the supply chain and extraordinary regulatory measures. The group has once again demonstrated its industrial and financial resilience with strong growth in operating results, driven by the greater installed capacity, and with a solid financial structure, despite the huge investments, ready to support future growth”.