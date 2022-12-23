Home Business Erg: Purchases a 25 MWp photovoltaic park and increases installed capacity in Spain
Business

Erg: Purchases a 25 MWp photovoltaic park and increases installed capacity in Spain

by admin
Erg: Purchases a 25 MWp photovoltaic park and increases installed capacity in Spain

Erg has signed an agreement with Renertia Gestion Solar II for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Instalación Fotovoltaica Arericsol VIII, a company that owns a solar photovoltaic plant in Spain, with an installed capacity of 25 MWp.

The plant, built by Aresol during 2022, is in the testing and commissioning phase and is expected to enter service in the first months of 2023.

Located in one of the Spanish regions with the greatest solar resource in Europe, the Fregenal project will have an estimated total annual production of just over 50 GWh, equal to over 2000 equivalent hours corresponding to 24 kt of CO2 emissions avoided each year.

The value of the transaction in terms of enterprise value is 30.4 million euros while the expected Ebitda when fully operational is approximately 3 million euros

The closing of the transaction is expected within the first quarter of 2023 at the same time as the entry into operation of the plant.

Paolo Merli, ERG’s Chief Executive Officer commented: “Thanks to the acquisition of the extremely high-quality photovoltaic plant in Fregenal, ERG consolidates its presence in Spain by continuing the path of growth and technological diversification in line with the Business Plan”.

See also  236 brands broke 100 million!JD 618's cumulative order amount exceeds 343.8 billion yuan, reflecting the vigorous vitality of the consumer market and the booming momentum of the industry_stock channel_securities star

You may also like

Whirlpool, the Naples plant passes to the government...

Tim, Vivendi: “Thanks to the government, a serene...

The Fed’s favorite inflation indicator is cooling as...

Piazza Affari closed just above parity (+0.3%) before...

In the first 11 months of this year,...

Consumer and business confidence index improving in December

Usa: University of Michigan sentiment index improves to...

The recovery effect of the auto market appears,...

Leonardo, 690 million contract in Canada for helicopters

The first domestic DPU chip successfully lit: 28nm...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy