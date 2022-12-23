Erg has signed an agreement with Renertia Gestion Solar II for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Instalación Fotovoltaica Arericsol VIII, a company that owns a solar photovoltaic plant in Spain, with an installed capacity of 25 MWp.

The plant, built by Aresol during 2022, is in the testing and commissioning phase and is expected to enter service in the first months of 2023.

Located in one of the Spanish regions with the greatest solar resource in Europe, the Fregenal project will have an estimated total annual production of just over 50 GWh, equal to over 2000 equivalent hours corresponding to 24 kt of CO2 emissions avoided each year.

The value of the transaction in terms of enterprise value is 30.4 million euros while the expected Ebitda when fully operational is approximately 3 million euros

The closing of the transaction is expected within the first quarter of 2023 at the same time as the entry into operation of the plant.

Paolo Merli, ERG’s Chief Executive Officer commented: “Thanks to the acquisition of the extremely high-quality photovoltaic plant in Fregenal, ERG consolidates its presence in Spain by continuing the path of growth and technological diversification in line with the Business Plan”.