Erg sells the Priolo gas plant, a 190 million deal

Erg has signed, through its subsidiary Erg Power Generation Spa, an agreement with Achernar Assets, a Swiss investment holding company, for the sale of the entire share capital of ERG Power Srl, owner of the low-impact Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) cogeneration plant environmentally friendly and highly efficient, powered by natural gas, in Priolo Gargallo (Syracuse).

The plant has an installed capacity of 480 MW, with an average annual production of approximately 2.4 TWh of electricity and 1.2 million tons of steam. The production of the plant is mainly served by the Priolo industrial site through long-term contracts. The operation of the plant is ensured by 144 people, included in the scope of the sale.

The consideration in terms of Enterprise Value is equal to 191.5 million euros including items related to working capital and tax credits for a total of 88.5 million euros, which is expected to be collected between the signing and the closing.

The agreements also provide for some earn-outs relating to the performance of the business in 2024 and 2025 as well as some tax items for a total of approximately 14 million euros which would bring the valorisation of the plant to a total of 205.5 million euros. The price, based on a Locked Box Date on 1.1.23, will be subject to adjustments at the closing on the basis of the mechanisms established by the contract.

«The sale of ERG Power allows us to complete our transformation into a business model entirely focused on the production of wind and solar energy: a fundamental step in achieving the “net zero” objective that the Group

it is set and envisaged in the context of the ESG plan», comments Paolo Merli, CEO of Erg.