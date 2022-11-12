Home Business ERG: with positive operating results in the first 9 months, increased 2022 guidance of the gross operating margin
ERG: with positive operating results in the first 9 months, increased 2022 guidance of the gross operating margin

ERG closed the third quarter of 2022 with adjusted revenues of 188 million and recorded an increase of 65 million compared to the third quarter of 2021 pro forma (123 million).

Adjusted gross operating profit, net of special items, stood at 133 million, up by 58 million on an annual basis.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations amounted to 51 million, a significant increase compared to the third quarter of 2021 pro forma (13 million)

Adjusted net financial debt for “continuing operations” amounted to 1,542 million, an increase (+524 million) compared to June 30, 2022 (1,019 million).

With regard to the future, ERG has decided to revise upwards the forecast for the gross operating margin, which is now included in a range between 520 and 550 million (previously 485-515 million); investments between 900 million and 1 billion were confirmed, with a slight decrease in net financial debt between 1,500 and 1,600 million (previously 1,550-1,650 million).

