Eric Schmidt, Former Google CEO, Invests $140 Million in Luxury Homes in Sunset Islands

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Invests over $140 Million in Sunset Islands Properties
Miami Beach, FL – South Florida’s real estate market continues to surge as billionaires flock to the region, driving up home prices to record-breaking levels. According to data provided by Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel, the average sales price in Palm Beach reached an unprecedented $20 million by the end of the third quarter, making it the most expensive real estate market in the country.

The influx of wealthy individuals from high-tax states like New York and California is a significant factor behind this surge. Florida’s thriving economy and the preference for cash payments among these buyers have insulated the luxury market from the impact of rising mortgage rates. Furthermore, the scarcity of properties in highly sought-after beachfront locations has intensified this upward price pressure.

Jonathan Miller, CEO of Miller Samuel, explained that Palm Beach had a mere 53 homes available on the market at the end of the third quarter, representing a staggering 61% decrease from pre-pandemic levels. As a result, sales have declined by 31% in the past year. Real estate brokers predict that these inventory shortages will continue to drive prices even higher.

Even with these soaring prices, billionaires remain undeterred in their pursuit of properties in the region. In July, for instance, an oceanfront home in Palm Beach, previously valued at $7.4 million, was sold for nearly $50 million.

A recent example of this trend is Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google and one of the world‘s wealthiest individuals, who has invested over $140 million in more than half a dozen houses in the coveted Sunset Islands neighborhood.

The impact of this surge in millionaires in Palm Beach is also evident in nearby Miami Beach. While the number of single-family home sales dipped 3% in the third quarter, the value of these sales increased by an impressive 62%, thanks to numerous transactions exceeding $10 million.

With no signs of this trend abating, South Florida’s real estate market shows no signs of cooling off. As the region continues to attract the world‘s ultra-rich, it is expected that prices will soar even higher, cementing its position as one of the most coveted luxury markets in the world.

