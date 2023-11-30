Ericsson, 5G available for 45% of the population – V&A

Nearly a fifth of all global mobile subscriptions will be 5G by the end of 2023. The figure is reported in the November 2023 edition of‘Ericsson Mobility Reportwhich estimates that there will be 610 million new 5G subscriptions during the current year, a 63% increase over 2022, bringing the global total to 1.6 billion, about 100 million more than previously forecast.

Regionally, 5G subscription uptake in North America continues to be strong. By the end of 2023 the region is expected to have the highest 5G subscription penetration globally, at 61%. Growth has also been strong in India and it is expected that, within fourteen months of commercial launch, 5G penetration will have exceeded 11%.

5G subscriptions at 5.3 billion

Over six years, between the end of 2023 and 2029, global 5G subscriptions will increase by more than 330%, going from 1.6 billion to 5.3 billion. While 5G coverage will be available to over 45% of the world population by the end of 2023 and 85% by the end of 2029. Among the macro geographical areas, North America and the Gulf states with 92%, they will have the highest 5G penetration rates by the end of 2029. Western Europe will follow with 85% penetration.

With 5G, the average global data consumption for smartphones also continues to grow. Total mobile data traffic is estimated to triple between the end of 2023 and the end of 2029, driven by improved device capabilities, the increase in data-intensive content, and the continued improvement in the performance of available networks. An increase in data traffic is therefore expected from 21GB to 56GB per month between 2023 and 2029.