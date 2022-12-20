Home Business Ericsson, a package of strikes on layoffs arrives
Ericsson, a package of strikes on layoffs arrives

Slc Cgil, Fistel Cisl, Uilcom Uil have proclaimed a “package” of 8 hours of strike in Ericsson, after the last meeting relating to the staff reduction procedure started by Ericsson in early November. The company has in fact confirmed the path that led to the opening of the dismissal procedure for 48 people, explaining that it has no other possible solutions. The unions have once again forcefully requested the immediate withdrawal of the dismissal procedures, also by virtue of the imminent expiry of the union phase of the procedure.

They also explained the willingness of the workers involved to take an active part in any outplacement and reskilling processes. Due to the company’s closure to their proposals, the workers’ representatives proclaimed an 8-hour strike package, for all Ericsson Italia personnel, in support of the dispute.

