Home Business Ericsson, an avalanche of layoffs on the way: 8,500 cuts worldwide
Business

Ericsson, an avalanche of layoffs on the way: 8,500 cuts worldwide

by admin
Ericsson, an avalanche of layoffs on the way: 8,500 cuts worldwide

(Image source: Pixabay)

Ericsson will lay off 8,500 employees

The Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson will lay off 8,500 employees worldwide as part of a sweeping plan to cut costs. That’s what he reports Reutersciting a communication sent by the company to employees.

On Monday, the company announced plans to cut about 1,400 jobs in Sweden. While tech companies have laid off thousands of employees citing economic conditions, this one would be the biggest dismissal affecting the telecommunications industry.

“How job cuts are handled will vary depending on local practices in the country,” the chief executive wrote. Borje Ekholm in the note. “In several countries, staff reductions have already been communicated this week,” she added.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Transaction changes! ST Tianma: The deviation of the closing price increase in the past 3 trading days has exceeded 12% | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Resolution 37 of 02/15/2023 – Advance settlement to...

Resolution 9 of 02/15/2023 – Payment of interest...

Rigopiano, the prefect: “PM chasing ghosts, it was...

Online ticket offices, MMM Group challenges Vivaticket and...

Pd, last Bonaccini-Schlein broadsides. “With me you win”....

Cospito remains at 41-bis: “Death penalty, stop even...

Sexual violence, Genovese remains in prison: the appeal...

War Ukraine, Zelensky wants to see Xi. Chinese...

Urea companies rebounded about 200 points in half...

hot search! The iPhone 15 series was exposed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy