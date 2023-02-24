Ericsson will lay off 8,500 employees

The Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson will lay off 8,500 employees worldwide as part of a sweeping plan to cut costs. That’s what he reports Reutersciting a communication sent by the company to employees.

On Monday, the company announced plans to cut about 1,400 jobs in Sweden. While tech companies have laid off thousands of employees citing economic conditions, this one would be the biggest dismissal affecting the telecommunications industry.

“How job cuts are handled will vary depending on local practices in the country,” the chief executive wrote. Borje Ekholm in the note. “In several countries, staff reductions have already been communicated this week,” she added.

Subscribe to the newsletter

