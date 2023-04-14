Eros Ramazzotti still in the red despite the resumption of activities: the balance

The business of Eros Ramazzotti they have not yet recovered from the pandemic. A few weeks ago, in fact, the shareholders’ meeting of Radiorama srlthe Italian record label founded by the singer in 1994, who decided to bring the loss of 250 thousand euros reported in the balance sheet closed at the end of last September. The numbers testify to a recovery of activities since i revenues year over year they have gone up by 112mila euro to beyond 5 millionbut the last row still remains a loss, albeit less than the liabilities of 2.4 million of the previous year.

The budget red is due to the item dei costs that in the face of the increase of revenues also grew from 3 million to 5.3 million. Radiorama is controlled directly by the singer at 67% while the remaining share of the capital is owned by Viameda Edizioni Musicali srlalways owned by him. The company holds 3.4% of A-Live srla company founded by Alessandro Braga which has implemented a digital platform for the streaming reproduction of musical events and in whose capital, among others, it holds approximately 7% Daniele De Rossi, the former Roma midfielder and now coach of Foggia. With 2.4 million in liquidity Ramazzotti’s company has financial assets trading 5.6 million but also debts for 2.5 million of which 1.7 million to suppliers. The sole administrator is Marina Geawho holds the same position in Viameda Edizioni Musicali.

