ErreDue, a company active in the design and production of highly innovative and customized solutions for the on-site production, blending and purification of technical gases, today received admission to trading of ordinary shares on the Euronext Growth Milan market.

Admission to trading took place following the placement of 1,875,000 shares, of which 1,250,000 newly issued shares deriving from a capital increase with the exclusion of the option right and 625,000 put up for sale by ET Holding, including the 175,000 shares covered by the Over Allotment Option to service the so-called greenshoe option.

The offer price of the shares was set at 12 euros per share. Based on the offer price, the company’s capitalization at the start of negotiations will be 75 million, including the capital increase of 15 million.

The offer received strong interest from leading institutional investors, almost exclusively long only, both Italian and foreign.

The start date of trading of the shares on Euronext Growth Milan and the payment date for the same are scheduled for 6 December 2022.