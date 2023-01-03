Listen to the audio version of the article

If in 2022 the Ersel group (over 20 billion in total assets) consolidated its transformation into a bank with the opening of the Milan office, a new office in Reggio Emilia to expand the range of action in the area and the opening of the Roman headquarters managed by the Gassino family (historic stockbrokers in the capital) who joined the Ersel group with the whole team, 2023 will not be outdone in terms of novelties. On the one hand, the start-up in January of METI, a service company set up to support SMEs in corporate finance operations, on the other, a possible consolidation of the presence in Luxembourg, as well as the start-up of a legal services company aimed at planning and possession and transfer of assets.

«During 2022 we continued to work in the wake of our tradition trying to find new opportunities with professionals who embrace our philosophy – says the CEO Andrea Rotti – that is to say to be an independent group that can boast experience and strong skills in the field of wealth management, asset management and trust services always with an eye to the news and above all with the aim of satisfying the needs of our customers. And even in a difficult year like 2022 in which overcoming the difficulties of the price lists has not been easy for anyone, we have still achieved a collection of 300 million and our family office has reached assets of more than 3 billion. We have continued to invest by introducing new professionals and new teams such as that of the Gassino family in Rome and set up the projects that we will implement in 2023».

The new METI Corporate Finance initiative, set up in partnership with Vincenzo De Falco (ec Credit Suisse, ex Ubi , ex IMI) and who will be CEO of the METI company, responds to the needs of customers, in particular Italian entrepreneurial families, who ask to be supported , as well as in the management of their personal assets, in the search for solutions for the current and future structures of the family businesses. The joint venture is in fact aimed at supporting Italian entrepreneurs in corporate finance activities (M&A, Equity and Debt Capital Markets Advisory).

“The initiative aims to respond to the needs of medium-sized Italian companies in extraordinary finance activities and represent a qualified observation point of the dynamics existing in the world of Italian SMEs, capable of identifying new business and relationship opportunities for entrepreneur families – adds Rotti – and it is part of the group’s evolution strategy, strongly based on the evolution of value-added services created by aggregating distinctive professional skills as we have already done in the family office sphere also in this case, through specialist partnerships and leveraging reference network of customers and leading professionals».

Ersel has had a management company in Luxembourg for years that takes care of the house’s funds but also has a private banking license. And it is precisely in this second area that opportunities are opening up. “Roads have opened up and we are examining the opportunities – underlines Rotti again – and which allow us to expand our international presence, always in response to a desire from our customers”.