They eat for 180 euros at the restaurant and run away but forget a thousand-euro cell phone on the table

Lunch with escape without paying the bill but with a decisive forgetfulness. To the Ostricaio restaurant in Livorno some patrons left after a meal from 180 euros (with appetizers, desserts and a wine from 25 euros). But one of them left on the table a cell phone for a thousand euros. When they called to find out where that phone had gone, the owner of the restaurant answered: «Yes, hello. Where’s the phone? In the place where you had a free lunch».

They eat for 180 euros at the restaurant and run away. Discovered, they settle the bill and the owner pardons them

The protagonists of the story – according to reports from the Tirreno – are four young Florentines between 23 and 24 years of age. One after another, with excuses – “I have a headache, I’m going out in the sun for a moment to get some fresh air”, “I’m going to the bathroom for a moment” – they disappeared from the club. However, leaving there, as mentioned, the mobile phone.

Police cars have arrived at the scene. However, the owner pardoned the four boys: after returning their cell phones and after they paid the bill, he decided not to report them.

