In 2023, the No. 1 Central Document “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on Promoting the Key Work of Rural Revitalization in 2023″ made an overall deployment for the key tasks of comprehensively promoting rural revitalization in 2023, which proposed that the multi-level capital market should play a role in supporting agriculture , optimize “insurance + futures”. It is worth noting that this is the eighth consecutive year that the No. 1 Central Document mentions “insurance + futures”. From the perspective of industry insiders, the “insurance + futures” model has become an important starting point for serving “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”. help.

Service advantages are gradually emerging

“Insurance + Futures” has been included in the No. 1 Central Document for eight consecutive years since it was proposed in 2016. What is the “insurance + futures” business model? To put it simply, farmers transfer the risk of price fluctuations of agricultural products to the insurance company by purchasing agricultural product price insurance or income insurance products with futures prices as the underlying objects from the insurance company, and the insurance company then purchases off-market options of the futures company’s risk subsidiary, futures The company’s risk management subsidiary then hedges in the futures market and transfers the risk to the futures market. The futures market is equivalent to providing “reinsurance” for insurance companies.

The person in charge of Galaxy Futures stated that “insurance + futures” combines the advantages of insurance and futures industries in information, intelligence, and capital, and has enhanced the depth and breadth of the futures market’s service for rural revitalization. By purchasing project insurance, which is a simple and easy-to-understand operation, farmers can avoid the impact of large price fluctuations and stabilize production. For futures companies, “insurance + futures” is a new off-exchange business, which broadens their business sources and helps futures companies have diversified and differentiated service advantages in their future development.

“After years of market cultivation and agricultural modernization development, large-scale new business entities such as cooperatives and trusteeship organizations have gradually increased, and the demand for risk management has risen sharply. With limited policy funding support, the commercialization of ‘insurance + futures’ has been born. appear.” said Chen Chi, director of COFCO Futures’ “Insurance + Futures” business.

This year’s No. 1 Central Document first mentioned “playing the role of multi-level capital markets in supporting agriculture” and then “optimized ‘insurance + futures'”, instead of directly proposing to optimize the “insurance + futures” model. In Chen Chi’s view, this further pointed out the direction for the optimization of the model. As one of the important branches of the financial market, how to combine futures with insurance, banks and other financial institutions at multiple levels will be the focus of the capital market’s service to “Sannong” in the future.

Tian Lihui, dean of the Financial Development Research Institute of Nankai University, said that the multi-level capital market and the “insurance + futures” model can effectively serve “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”. The “insurance + futures” model has been explored for several years, and the participation of governments at all levels, agricultural business entities, futures and insurance business institutions has continued to increase, and model innovation has steadily advanced.

It is understood that, as a pathfinder of the “insurance + futures” model, Dalian Commodity Exchange (hereinafter referred to as “DCE”) helps farmers plant and breed with peace of mind through the “insurance + futures” project. In the whole year of 2022, DCE guided 64 futures companies and joint insurance companies to carry out 11 soybean revitalization special projects, 19 live pig special projects, 23 regional special projects and 309 breeding decentralized projects. A total of 362 projects were carried out, and the total claims were about 3.5 billion. It is worth mentioning that after years of promotion and improvement, the source of premiums for the “insurance + futures” project has been gradually upgraded to “multi-party sharing”, and the recognition and participation of all walks of life has continued to increase.

Business model innovation

In recent years, under the continuous promotion of the regulatory authorities and the strong support of the exchange, the “insurance + futures” model has been accelerated and improved, the variety of guarantees has been continuously enriched, the scale has been steadily expanded, the coverage area has been further expanded, and the futures market has also accumulated a wealth of agricultural product futures, Based on the experience of options serving “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”, a personalized and diversified business model has been created.

It is reported that Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange combines the characteristics of its own varieties, and is guided by the needs of agricultural business entities and the characteristics of the variety industry, and continues to promote the optimization and innovation of the “insurance + futures” business model and organizational model. In 2022, a total of 21 projects will be carried out, involving 5 characteristic varieties of white sugar, apples, red dates, peanuts, and cotton, covering 8 provinces (autonomous regions) of Shaanxi, Gansu, Yunnan, Guangxi, Shandong, Henan, Liaoning, and Xinjiang. In the past 7 years, Zhengzhou Commercial Institute has promoted the underwriting of 5.2009 million mu of related varieties and served 414,300 insured farmers. It has played a good role in improving farmers’ market risk management capabilities and stabilizing their planting income, enriching the characteristic agricultural subsidy policy toolbox .

Jia Xiaolong, general manager of Nanhua Futures, believes that with the continuous trial of “insurance + futures”, the relationship between futures and agriculture is getting closer. At the same time, the regulatory agency also stated that it will support the research and development of futures and options varieties of local advantageous and characteristic agricultural products, improve the operation quality of existing varieties, and provide a highly convenient and liquid risk hedging trading platform for the hedging of “insurance + futures” projects. Commodity exchanges are gradually developing futures such as potato, temperature index, coffee, and sorghum. With the continuous enrichment and improvement of my country’s commodity futures variety system, market service capabilities will be further strengthened to better meet the risk management needs of the real economy. It is believed that the “insurance + futures” model will serve and benefit more farmers, industries and regions, and the road of “insurance + futures” will go further and further.

At the level of futures companies, Industrial Futures, through various modes such as self-owned capital contribution, futures exchange support, and group bank-futures coordination, fully exerts the role of “stabilizer” in futures risk management, “insurance” for price fluctuations of agricultural products, and introduces relevant support We will vigorously support the business of “banking + insurance + futures”, and actively explore the use of price risk management to promote financial innovation to serve “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” and help rural revitalization. For example, in July 2022, Industrial Futures and PICC P&C launched an “insurance + futures” project with live pigs as the subject of insurance in Anding District, Gansu Province. The project provides hog farmers with about 15.5 million yuan of hog price insurance. The direction of protection is to fall. The insurance price is agreed. Once the hog price falls and the final settlement price is lower than the insurance price, the insurance company will pay for each ton of hog Guarantee the price difference between the settlement price of the farmers and the insurance price, avoiding the losses of the farmers caused by the “pig cycle”.

As one of the leading futures companies, Galaxy Futures uses “insurance + futures” according to local conditions to improve the ability to use financial instruments to avoid risks. According to reports, Galaxy Futures has carried out “insurance + futures” business since 2016. In 2022, Galaxy Futures will carry out a total of 418 “insurance + futures” businesses, covering 582,100 tons of agricultural products such as corn and live pigs, with a nominal principal of 4.834 billion yuan. A compensation of 380 million yuan was generated, benefiting over 40,000 farmers.

Supporting system still needs to be improved

Although the “insurance + futures” model has made considerable progress, the reporter learned from interviews that there are still some difficulties and challenges in the specific development of the business.

“In the process of business development, there are three main problems: First, some areas have little understanding of ‘insurance + futures’, and farmers’ acceptance is low. The payout ratio is particularly important, and projects are often required to have a guaranteed payment; second, farmers in many remote areas are often scattered and small in scale; third, the current premium subsidies for “insurance + futures” mainly come from exchange subsidies, local special subsidies, futures Such subsidies are not sustainable.” The person in charge of Galaxy Futures said.

In response to the above-mentioned problems, the person in charge of the Galaxy Futures suggested that in the future, relevant training and publicity should be increased to cultivate local risk management awareness, and at the same time, more financial funds and social funds should be introduced to reduce the dependence of farmers on assistance funds; In the future, the “insurance + futures” model should be enriched, especially the introduction of contract farming, to promote small and medium-sized farmers to join cooperatives or leading enterprises, and transform into professional farmers; in addition, a long-term and comprehensive insurance premium subsidy mechanism should be established, and the fund subsidy mechanism should be clarified, such as Incorporate more “insurance + futures” into the scope of financial subsidy support such as “rewards instead of subsidies”.

Talking about how to optimize the “insurance + futures” model, Tian Lihui believes that despite the rapid development of this business model, insurance companies need to further enrich the price insurance products developed according to the futures prices of agricultural products, which should be more suitable for farmers, rural areas, and agriculture. demand, and to achieve inclusive development. The risk subsidiary of the futures company needs to provide more suitable off-exchange options, and assist the insurance company to transfer the risks it bears under the condition of reciprocity. Risk subsidiaries of futures companies need to better design and carry out hedging transactions to achieve their own development.

Jia Xiaolong suggested that, first of all, from the perspective of product internal design, it is necessary to further enhance project plan design and hedging transaction capabilities, optimize hedging strategies, effectively improve the effect of project guarantees, and stabilize the income of service objects. Secondly, from the perspective of project structure innovation and improvement, actively explore and innovate the “insurance + futures + N” service chain, further strengthen the depth of pilot services, realize extension and expansion on the basis of the original model, and drive the participation of all parties in the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain, Improve the quality and efficiency of pilot comprehensive services. In addition, it is necessary to deepen channel cooperation, borrow external forces, enrich the premium structure, promote the normalization and institutional support of financial funds for “insurance + futures”, and improve the understanding of farmers and relevant government departments on this model, so that “insurance + futures” Models can be continuously developed. (Ma Chunyang)

