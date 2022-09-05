Original title: Escorting Chinese Auto Enterprises The Internationalized Innovation Base of China‘s Auto Industry Was Officially Launched

China Quality News Network (Yu Chang) On September 3, the international innovation base of China‘s auto industry was announced at the 2022 China Auto Industry Development (TEDA) International Forum. As an international theme innovation platform, the base was initiated by China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co., Ltd. to build an international collaboration and innovation platform for the automotive industry, face global issues in the new era, and promote the high-quality development of China‘s automotive industry. Zhou Hua, member of the party committee and deputy general manager of the China Automobile Center, as well as representatives of companies such as Changan, Geely, Celis, GAC Aian, Tianji, Aiways, Hezhong, Leapmotor and BYD participated in the launching ceremony to witness this important moment. .

Zhou Hua said: “The international innovation base of China‘s auto industry is an open platform established in response to the demands of the industry. In accordance with the principles of co-discussion, co-construction and sharing, it aims to form an innovation mechanism for joint development, complementary advantages and sharing of achievements in the industry. , to play a role as a link between government departments, competent agencies, and Chinese auto companies, build an industry public service platform for resource sharing, gather industry forces, deepen international exchanges and cooperation in the auto industry, boost the international development of China‘s auto industry, and enhance China‘s brand image and international competitiveness.”

Born in response to demand, focusing on new issues of China‘s auto industry going overseas

At present, more and more Chinese brands are turning their attention to overseas markets, and “going out” has become an inevitable choice. The international influence of Chinese brands has been further enhanced, and the internationalization of the industry has entered a critical stage. According to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, China will export 2.015 million vehicles in 2021, a year-on-year increase of more than 100%. my country has become the world‘s third largest automobile exporter.

At the same time, under the complex international environment, Chinese auto companies are also facing severe challenges in their international operation and development. There are still technical barriers in the fields of standards, regulations, testing and certification, and overseas markets and policy information acquisition channels need to be improved to prevent sudden risks. and coping capabilities still need to be improved. Therefore, there is an increasingly urgent need to build an international public service platform for Chinese auto-owned brands and to strengthen industry information exchange, resource sharing and collaborative linkage.

In this context, CATARC has conducted sufficient research and cooperated with Chinese auto companies, industry organizations and other forces to initiate the establishment of an international innovation base, to form a strong synergy by combining the advantages of multiple parties, and to escort Chinese companies to “go overseas”.

Bringing together innovative forces to empower high-quality global development

Despite many challenges, the trend of economic globalization is irreversible. The high-quality development of China‘s automobiles should not only fully develop the domestic market, but also make overall use of the international market, accelerate the creation of an internationally renowned national automobile brand, and build a pattern of mutual promotion between domestic and international dual cycles.

At present, my country’s automobile production and sales scale leads the world, and it maintains a first-mover advantage in cutting-edge fields such as intelligent networked vehicles. Years of continuous efforts have steadily increased the brand awareness and influence of Chinese automobiles in the international market. After being tested by unfavorable factors such as the global chip shortage, China‘s auto industry chain has shown strong resilience.

The next five to ten years will be an important strategic opportunity period for China‘s auto industry to take advantage of the momentum and accelerate its transformation. The innovation base will gather the pioneers of “going overseas” of Chinese automobiles, link the advantageous forces of the industry, and realize efficient cooperation and resource sharing among members based on the principles of integration, linkage and foresight, and strengthen the cluster advantage of “Team China“.

CATARC continues to build “one-stop” comprehensive services

As the initiator of the innovation base, CATARC is a comprehensive technology enterprise group with extensive influence in the automotive industry at home and abroad, with technical service capabilities covering the entire automotive industry chain and life cycle.

For a long time, CATARC has continuously promoted the integration of China‘s auto industry into the world. It has established subsidiaries and resident offices in Germany and Japan, and established my country’s first overseas specialized organization in the field of standardization in Switzerland, the China Automotive Standard International Center. CATARC voluntarily undertakes the responsibility of serving the government and the industry, conducts research on the international automobile market and policy, deeply participates in the coordination of international automobile standards and regulations, provides international testing and certification services, and focuses on international research cooperation in the fields of new energy and intelligent networking. Enhance China‘s global industrial status and brand influence.

Based on the system capability and the innovation base as the platform, CATARC will join hands with all parties to aim at the frontier fields and top level of world science and technology, continue to enhance the international status of Chinese auto brands, and jointly promote the realization of China‘s auto industry from large to strong. new leap. (The pictures in the text are all from the China Automobile Center)