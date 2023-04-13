Business moderated the event “Taxonomy and sustainability: how to support SMEs”. At the round table Marco Scotti, Felicita de Marco (Iccrea) and Ottavio Pennisi (Net Insurance)

Let’s start with an assumption: there is no standard that says exactly what sustainability is, what are the plans to make for companies, what are the paths that must be taken. There are only dates, the first of which is practically tomorrow since we’re talking about 2035. But what makes a company sustainable and, therefore, interesting?

The truth, above all, is that there is no definition of ESG. What does the “e” of Environment consist of? In reducing paper consumption? Of fuel? In cutting emissions? And who certifies that companies, and especially SMEs, are truly sustainable? There is from open pandora’s big box certification bodies that too often are customers and controllers of companies at the same time and are paid to highlight the (few) actions put in place.

There is therefore much confusion under heaven and it is for this reason that a norm can no longer be postponed common, at least European, that defines once and for all what we are talking about when we say sustainability. The recent diatribe around internal combustion engine or electric motor cars – without wanting to go into the merits of this or that position – represents the emblem of how a common feeling is lacking on a continental level and, therefore, it is impossible to find an agreement at least for now .

Fundamental, from this point of view, is the involvement of investment funds and other subjects that lead to the “industrialization” of the process and to guarantee an objectification of ESG rules. The CEO of Blackrock Larry Fink “Companies perform best when they are aware of their role in society and when they act in the best interests of their employees, customers, communities and shareholders.”

Il financial market is following similar guidelines: it’s a green bond boom. These are green bonds, i.e. intended solely for the financing of projects with environmental sustainability characteristics: improvement of energy efficiency, mitigation of climate changespollution control, eco-compatible construction, clean use of sources.

Officially born in 2007, they were initially issued mainly by supranational financial institutions, such as the World Bank or the European Investment Bank. However, companies and state agencies soon understood the scope of this new instrument and the importance of proposing solutions in line with the principles of all-round sustainability: in 2022, the volume of Green, Social and Sustainability bonds ( GSS) offers to the market reached a total of 850 billion euros, with green bonds accounting for 50% of GSS issues.

Il European Parliament and member states have reached a agreement (on 28 February) to establish a European standard for companies that want to use the term “European green bond”, in order to prevent financial greenwashing, or rather the “cleansing” of the conscience in the name of sustainability. In particular, organizations when selling a green bond will be required to disclose information about how the proceeds will be used. Some companies, large at the moment, have even linked green financing to the achievement of certain “green” KPIs.

