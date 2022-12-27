ESG funds performed poorly during the year and two ESG-themed funds were liquidated

Source: Economic Information Daily

Since 2021, the ESG investment concept that focuses on corporate environment, society, and governance performance has received widespread attention from the market, and the ESG fund market has gradually grown. However, on the whole, the overall performance of the ESG fund market is not satisfactory. While the annual performance return rate is negative, the size of a single fund is still small. It is worth noting that two sub-new ESG funds that were just established this year have recently entered the liquidation process.

Judging from the situation in the past week, affected by the correction of some sectors such as new energy, many ESG themed funds are once again facing greater pressure to correct their net worth. According to Wind data, as of the press release on December 25, the net value of 22 ESG-themed funds, including Morgan Stanley’s ESG Quantitative First, Dongfanghong ESG Sustainable Investment, and Caitong CSI ESG100 Index Enhanced A, fell by more than 3%.

For the whole year, according to Wind statistics, among the 44 funds (A/C categories are calculated separately, the same below) whose names contain “ESG” in the whole market, except for 17 sub-new funds newly established this year, the rest The total returns of ESG-themed funds are all negative or zero this year. Among them, five ESG-themed funds, including China Universal ESG Sustainable Growth and Southern ESG Theme, fell the most, all exceeding 30%. 15 ESG-themed funds including Founder Fubon ESG-themed investment, Fuguo Shanghai-Shenzhen 300 ESG benchmark ETF, and Guojin ESG continued growth fell by more than 15%.

In terms of the rate of return since its establishment, ESG-themed funds are clearly differentiated. Specifically, 12 funds including Caitong CSI ESG100 Index Enhanced A, E Fund ESG Responsible Investment, Huabao MSCI China A Shares International ESGA, and Southern ESG Theme A have had positive total returns since their establishment, accounting for about 27% of the funds. %. Among them, Caitong CSI ESG100 Index Enhanced A, which performed the most, has a total return of more than 100% since its establishment, and E Fund’s ESG responsible investment has a total return of 56.12%. However, there are still 22 ESG-themed funds whose returns have been lower than -10% since their establishment, and most of these funds were established in 2021 and 2022.

For this year’s poor performance, many fund managers believe that it is affected by the overall performance of the A-share market, and they will face recovery opportunities in the future. Chuangjin Hexin ESG Responsible Investment A Fund Manager Wang Xin said that the current market is in the stage of concentrated release of multiple bad news, and industries with more adjustments in the early stage have opportunities for recovery. Some ESG fund managers also said that in the past two years, under the influence of global economic turmoil and various internal and external factors, the long-term value concept of rapid changes in market hotspots, sustainable, green, low-carbon, and sharing has been challenged to a certain extent.

Under the pressure of performance, the scale of ESG themed fund products is relatively limited. Statistics from Wind show that in the whole market, only Harvest Yangtze River Delta ESG and AVIC Ruihua ESG set a year to open two ESG themed funds with a latest scale of more than 1 billion yuan, 5.982 billion yuan and 1.015 billion yuan respectively. In addition, there are 11 fund products with a scale of more than 200 million yuan, including Cathay Pacific MSCI China A-share ESG General ETF, China Universal ESG Sustainable Growth A, and the rest are “mini-funds” with a scale of less than 200 million yuan.

It is worth noting that two ESG funds have officially announced their withdrawal from the market a few days ago, and both are sub-new funds established in 2022. On December 22, the Wells Fargo China Securities 500 ESG Benchmark ETF, which was established on July 28 this year, issued a reminder announcement on the termination of listing. According to the announcement, the fund liquidation of the product has been completed, and the date of termination of listing is December 27. Previously, on November 4, Wells Fargo Fund announced that its Wells Fargo CSI 500 ESG benchmark ETF, because the net asset value of the fund was less than 50 million yuan for 50 consecutive working days, according to the fund contract, the fund manager liquidated the fund property and terminated the fund. contract.

On December 20, China Resources Yuanta Fund also issued an announcement stating that its subsidiary China Resources Yuanta ESG Theme A will enter the liquidation period on December 21 after being approved by the holders meeting. According to public information, China Resources Yuanta ESG Theme A was established on June 23 this year. The third quarterly report shows that the fund has had less than 200 fund share holders for 20 consecutive working days, and the occurrence time range is from August 12 to September 30 this year. As of the end of the third quarter, the total net asset value of the fund was 679,500 yuan, and the growth rate of the net asset value since the fund contract took effect to the end of the third quarter was -10.45%.

On the whole, the institution believes that although my country’s ESG investment still has room for improvement, it still has confidence in ESG investment from a medium-to-long-term perspective. Li Yimei, general manager of China Asset Management, previously said that at a time when global sustainable investment is facing a cold spring, ESG is advancing against the trend in China, which is reflected in the fact that the policy discourse system is becoming more and more mainstream, and the participants in the ESG ecology are becoming more diverse and more active. The scale of ESG asset management continues to expand. According to the latest research report of Huafu Securities, ESG funds, the main investors in my country, are becoming more and more popular, and the number of funds has steadily increased. Among them, environmental theme funds are the most, which is inseparable from the rapid rise of carbon neutrality issues in recent years. However, compared with foreign countries, my country’s ESG investment strategy is still relatively simple.

