ESG investing: it’s better with ETFs

Sustainability often sounds cloudy, but if you take the topic seriously, it has a lot to do with factual orientation, honesty and consistency. That brings us to reason number two why ETFs are a better fit for sustainability investing: the sustainability criteria they underlie are as fact-based, honest and consistent as it gets. They are because the index that the ETF tracks is composed strictly rule-based – quantitatively, as the professional says. You can read the sustainability rules word for word in the Index factsheet, which is accessible to everyone.